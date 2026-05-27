'Everything He Told Us Was a Lie': Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast His Assistant for Leaving Actor in 'a Hot Tub to Die' Ahead of Sentencing

Submitted to a federal court ahead of Kenneth's Wednesday, May 27, sentencing, the letters claimed he deliberately lied to the family and ultimately left the Friends star "in a hot tub to die." Kenneth was one of five individuals convicted following an investigation into the actor’s October 2023 fatal ketamine overdose.

Caitlin and Madeline Morrison , the half-sisters of the late Matthew Perry and daughters of Dateline reporter Keith Morrison , have released scathing victim impact statements condemning his former personal assistant Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa .

In the emotional filings, the star's sisters and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, detailed their profound sense of betrayal at the hands of an assistant they once viewed as a trusted guardian.

Madeline wrote that Kenneth attempted to distract the family from the truth, alleging he "injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die."

“It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done. In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again. Everything I believed about the day he died — everything Kenny told us — was a lie,” she wrote. “The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived.”

Caitlin echoed this sentiment, stating Kenneth "willfully abandon[ed] a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation.”

“I cannot read Kenny’s thoughts. I will never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident. But I know that when Kenny left the house, he was doing one of two things. He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation,” Caitlin wrote.

The family expressed horror that Kenneth clung to them in grief and even insisted on speaking at Matthew's funeral. Madeline described the act as a "cruel joke," adding the person responsible for her brother's death "tainted our final memories of saying goodbye.”