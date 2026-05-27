'Everything He Told Us Was a Lie': Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast His Assistant for Leaving Actor in 'a Hot Tub to Die' Ahead of Sentencing
May 27 2026, Updated 12:33 p.m. ET
Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, the half-sisters of the late Matthew Perry and daughters of Dateline reporter Keith Morrison, have released scathing victim impact statements condemning his former personal assistant Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa.
Submitted to a federal court ahead of Kenneth's Wednesday, May 27, sentencing, the letters claimed he deliberately lied to the family and ultimately left the Friends star "in a hot tub to die." Kenneth was one of five individuals convicted following an investigation into the actor’s October 2023 fatal ketamine overdose.
Matthew Perry's Half-Sisters Make Emotional Statements
In the emotional filings, the star's sisters and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, detailed their profound sense of betrayal at the hands of an assistant they once viewed as a trusted guardian.
Madeline wrote that Kenneth attempted to distract the family from the truth, alleging he "injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die."
“It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done. In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again. Everything I believed about the day he died — everything Kenny told us — was a lie,” she wrote. “The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived.”
Caitlin echoed this sentiment, stating Kenneth "willfully abandon[ed] a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation.”
“I cannot read Kenny’s thoughts. I will never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident. But I know that when Kenny left the house, he was doing one of two things. He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation,” Caitlin wrote.
The family expressed horror that Kenneth clung to them in grief and even insisted on speaking at Matthew's funeral. Madeline described the act as a "cruel joke," adding the person responsible for her brother's death "tainted our final memories of saying goodbye.”
'A Man Without a Conscience'
Court documents also revealed that after the comedian's death, Kenneth attempted to extract a financial settlement via workers' compensation, a move his mother called the actions of "a man without a conscience.”
According to federal court records and Kenneth's own plea agreement, the assistant acted as an untrained "de facto doctor" during Matthew's final days.
Kenneth admitted to administering 27 ketamine injections to the late star over his final five days.
- Matthew Perry's Parents Are 'Thrilled' His Drug Dealer Will Go to Trial Next Year: 'You're Going Down, Baby'
- Matthew Perry's Parents Blame 'Greedy' Doctor for 'Conspiring' to Break Actor's Sobriety and 'Killing' Their Son With Ketamine
- Matthew Perry Death: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty to Distributing Drugs That Killed Late Actor
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'Shoot Me Up With a Big One'
On October 28, 2023, he gave the 17 Again star two initial shots.
Only 40 minutes after the second dose, Matthew requested another, reportedly saying, "Shoot me up with a big one," before asking his assistant to prepare the hot tub.
After injecting the third high dose, Kenneth left the Pacific Palisades, Calif., home to run errands.
Upon returning, he discovered the 54-year-old actor face down and unresponsive in the water.
Matthew Perry's Family Is Against a Lenient Sentence
Kenneth, 60, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.
While federal prosecutors requested a sentence of three years and five months due to his cooperation in convicting co-defendants — including the doctors and dealers who supplied the drug — Matthew’s family and friends have firmly advocated against leniency.