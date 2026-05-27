Matthew Perry’s 'Narcissistic' Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa Drove Actor's Car at 4 A.M. After 'Leaving Him Alone to Die,' Friend Claims
May 27 2026, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, reportedly went for a joy ride in the actor's car shortly after he passed away in October 2023.
Iwamasa, 61, was the individual who injected the late Friends star with ketamine before he was found dead in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles, Calif., home.
Kenneth Iwamasa Could Face Up to 15 Years in Prison
According to Perry's former publicist and pal Lisa Calio, Iwamasa took the drive around 4 a.m.
Perry's longtime live-in assistant is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 27, and could face up to 15 years in prison for his role in his death.
Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death in August 2024.
TMZ obtained the letter Calio wrote to the judge ahead of Iwamasa's hearing.
“I received a text from Kenny at 4 a.m. as he was driving one of Matthew’s cars from the house in the Hollywood Hills to the house in the Palisades. And he was loving it," she wrote. "[Iwamasa's] true concern was not upsetting the lifestyle to which he’d become accustomed."
- Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts His Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for 'Aiding' Late Star's Addiction Before Sentencing: 'We Trusted a Man Without a Conscience'
- 'Everything He Told Us Was a Lie': Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast His Assistant for Leaving Actor in 'a Hot Tub to Die' Ahead of Sentencing
- Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts His Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for 'Aiding' Late Star's Addiction Before Sentencing: 'We Trusted a Man Without a Conscience'
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'He Will Always Be Known as the Man Who Killed Matthew Perry'
"He watched Matthew seize up more than once and never told any of us who cared so deeply for Matthew," Calio alleged. “Kenny Iwamasa killed my friend."
“His narcissistic, outrageous, irresponsible behavior, his psychotic plan, caused him to heat up the jacuzzi, give Matthew the giant shot he requested and leave him alone to die," she emotionally wrote. “Whatever sentence he receives, it won’t be long enough. He will always be known as the man who killed Matthew Perry, I suppose there should be some comfort in that."
The 17 Again actor, who struggled with addiction, was 54 at the time of his death and was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. The cause of death was determined to be the "acute effects of ketamine."
Iwamasa is one of five people who were convicted of crimes connected to Perry’s passing.
In addition to Iwamasa, doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, as well as "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and drug addiction counselor and middleman Erik Fleming, were all arrested due to their involvement in the Serving Sara star's death.
Sangha was accused of supplying the ketamine and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Fleming was sentenced to two years in jail after he pleaded guilty of distributing the drug.
Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
As for Chavez, a judge ordered him to endure eight months of home confinement, three years of supervised release and 300 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine.