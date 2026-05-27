Matthew Perry’s 'Narcissistic' Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa Drove Actor's Car at 4 A.M. After 'Leaving Him Alone to Die,' Friend Claims

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Matthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, reportedly went for a joy ride in the actor's car shortly after he passed away in October 2023. Iwamasa, 61, was the individual who injected the late Friends star with ketamine before he was found dead in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles, Calif., home.

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Kenneth Iwamasa Could Face Up to 15 Years in Prison

Source: MEGA The 'Friends' actor died on October 28, 2023.

According to Perry's former publicist and pal Lisa Calio, Iwamasa took the drive around 4 a.m. Perry's longtime live-in assistant is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 27, and could face up to 15 years in prison for his role in his death. Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death in August 2024.

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Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

TMZ obtained the letter Calio wrote to the judge ahead of Iwamasa's hearing. “I received a text from Kenny at 4 a.m. as he was driving one of Matthew’s cars from the house in the Hollywood Hills to the house in the Palisades. And he was loving it," she wrote. "[Iwamasa's] true concern was not upsetting the lifestyle to which he’d become accustomed."

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'He Will Always Be Known as the Man Who Killed Matthew Perry'

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was just 54 at the time of his death.

"He watched Matthew seize up more than once and never told any of us who cared so deeply for Matthew," Calio alleged. “Kenny Iwamasa killed my friend." “His narcissistic, outrageous, irresponsible behavior, his psychotic plan, caused him to heat up the jacuzzi, give Matthew the giant shot he requested and leave him alone to die," she emotionally wrote. “Whatever sentence he receives, it won’t be long enough. He will always be known as the man who killed Matthew Perry, I suppose there should be some comfort in that." The 17 Again actor, who struggled with addiction, was 54 at the time of his death and was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. The cause of death was determined to be the "acute effects of ketamine."

Source: @jasveen_s/Instagram Jasveen Sangha was known as the 'Ketamine Queen.'