Matty Healy's Ex Halsey Shares Photo of New Boyfriend Avan Jogia Wearing Taylor Swift Merchandise
Matty Healy's exes have each other's backs!
Several days after Taylor Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department — which features a few songs thought to be about the British star — Healy's ex Halsey showed support for the blonde beauty's new music.
In a Thursday, April 25, Instagram Story upload, the "Without Me" crooner, 29, shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Avan Jogia, 32, wearing TTPD sweatpants.
She captioned the shirtless shot of the actor — whom she was first linked to in September 2023 — with a heart emoji.
Healy, 35, and the mother-of-one had a fling in 2015, and it's believed her tune "Colors" is about him.
In one verse, she sings about someone with a drug addiction, something Healy has struggled with. She also seemingly references his mom, Denise Welch, who co-hosts the British show Loose Women.
"You said your mother only smiled on her TV show / You're only happy when your sorry head is filled with dope / I hope you make it to the day you're 28 years old," Halsey says in the track.
"Whether they’re falling victim to drugs or falling victim to work or any sort of negative behavior that’s kind of taking them away from the bright and lively person that they used to be. You can kind of see them start to fade to gray, and you wish you had them back the way that they used to be," she shared in an interview of what the song was about.
Several of Swift's new tunes are also believed to be about Healy, whom she dated in 2023 but first sparked romance rumors with in 2014.
A few days after its release, The 1975 frontman was asked about her songs by a paparazzo in Los Angeles.
"How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?" they asked the star, seemingly referring to Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
"My diss track?" Healy asked, to which the photographer clarified he was referring to Swift's new music.
"Oh! haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good," confessed Healy.
Healy's mother also briefly touched on the situation during the April 25 episode of her talk show.
"Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?" a co-host asked the matriarch, 65, to which she quipped back with a smile, "I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all."
"Anyway, I wish her all the best," she said of the Grammy winner.
Healy is now dating Gabriette Bechtel while Swift moved on with Travis Kelce.