OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matty Healy
OK LogoNEWS

Matty Healy's Mom Says She Wishes Taylor Swift 'the Best' After Grammy Winner Releases Rumored Diss Tracks About Her Son

matty healys mom wishes taylor swift best diss tracks
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, is taking the high road.

During her Thursday, April 25, appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, the actress kept a smile on her face as the co-hosts brought up her son's ex Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which contains several songs reportedly about the British singer.

Article continues below advertisement
matty healys mom wishes taylor swift best diss tracks
Source: mega

Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, joked she didn't know his ex Taylor Swift released a new album.

"Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?" someone asked the matriarch, 65, to which she quipped back with a grin, "I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all."

After Welch and the audience laughed, she quipped, "I haven’t heard anything about it."

"Anyway, I wish her all the best," she said of the blonde beauty, 34.

Article continues below advertisement
matty healys mom wishes taylor swift best diss tracks
Source: mega

Healy is rumored to be the subject of several new Swift songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Welsh's TV appearance came one day after Healy was approached by a paparazzo in Los Angeles and questioned about the disc.

"How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?" they asked the star, seemingly referring to Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

Article continues below advertisement
matty healys mom wishes taylor swift best diss tracks
Source: mega

Healy and the Grammy winner briefly dated in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"My diss track?" the confused frontman of The 1975 asked, to which the photographer clarified that he was referring to Swift's new music.

"Oh!" the 35-year-old said with a laugh. "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."

MORE ON:
Matty Healy
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In the tune, Swift alleged they had a serious but brief romance in 2023 only for Healy to "ghost" her.

Other songs thought to be about him include "Peter," "The Tortured Poets Department" and "But Daddy I Love Him."

Healy's aunt Debbie Dedes also commented on the music, telling Daily Mail that any lyrics about their relationship won't come as a shock to him.

Article continues below advertisement
matty healys mom wishes taylor swift best diss tracks
Source: mega

Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department' debuted on Friday, April 19.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nothing surprises him any more," she insisted. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

Other songs on TTPD appear to be about the pop star's ex of six years, Joe Alwyn, 33, but she also penned ones that refer to her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans believe "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are about the NFL star, with the former including a few lines relating to sports.

"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown," she sings.

In another verse, she says, "These blokes warm the benches / We've been on a winning streak," which could parallel how Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs had countless victories since she started coming to their games.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.