Matty Healy's Mom Says She Wishes Taylor Swift 'the Best' After Grammy Winner Releases Rumored Diss Tracks About Her Son
Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, is taking the high road.
During her Thursday, April 25, appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, the actress kept a smile on her face as the co-hosts brought up her son's ex Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which contains several songs reportedly about the British singer.
"Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?" someone asked the matriarch, 65, to which she quipped back with a grin, "I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all."
After Welch and the audience laughed, she quipped, "I haven’t heard anything about it."
"Anyway, I wish her all the best," she said of the blonde beauty, 34.
Welsh's TV appearance came one day after Healy was approached by a paparazzo in Los Angeles and questioned about the disc.
"How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?" they asked the star, seemingly referring to Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
"My diss track?" the confused frontman of The 1975 asked, to which the photographer clarified that he was referring to Swift's new music.
"Oh!" the 35-year-old said with a laugh. "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."
In the tune, Swift alleged they had a serious but brief romance in 2023 only for Healy to "ghost" her.
Other songs thought to be about him include "Peter," "The Tortured Poets Department" and "But Daddy I Love Him."
Healy's aunt Debbie Dedes also commented on the music, telling Daily Mail that any lyrics about their relationship won't come as a shock to him.
"Nothing surprises him any more," she insisted. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
Other songs on TTPD appear to be about the pop star's ex of six years, Joe Alwyn, 33, but she also penned ones that refer to her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34.
Fans believe "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are about the NFL star, with the former including a few lines relating to sports.
"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown," she sings.
In another verse, she says, "These blokes warm the benches / We've been on a winning streak," which could parallel how Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs had countless victories since she started coming to their games.