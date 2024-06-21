Taylor Swift 'Shocked' at Matty Healy's Quick Engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel
It barely took a "Fortnight" for Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel to solidify their romance.
After less than a year of dating, the singer popped the question to the model earlier this month, which left his ex Taylor Swift "shocked," an insider spilled to a magazine.
"He certainly wasn’t the settling down type when Taylor was dating him," the source pointed out. "Part of Taylor wonders why Matty couldn’t change sooner. But she really is in love with Travis [Kelce] and hopes Matty has found true happiness as well."
Bechtel, 26, confirmed the news on June 12 by showing off a photo of her ring, which featured mini diamonds surrounding a large black diamond.
"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack," she captioned a photo of herself, tagging the singer's Instagram account and referring to friend Charli XCX's new song "Brat."
The 1975 frontman's mom, Denise Welch, also reacted to the update on an episode of her British talk series, Loose Women.
"Now that it's official ... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she's known as," she revealed. "Black diamond; he had it made for her. I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."
- Sabrina Carpenter Was 'Very Communicative' With Taylor Swift About Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign Amid Feud: 'It Was No Weirdness'
- Taylor Swift Fans Suspect Her 'Murder Mashup' at Liverpool Show Was a Dig at Ex Joe Alwyn After He Spoke About Their 'Hard' Split
- 'Hard Thing to Navigate': Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Finally Speaks About the Demise of Their 6-Year Romance
Swift, 34, and Healy, 35, had known each other for nearly a decade when things turned romantic in the spring of last year after she split from Joe Alwyn, 33.
Several songs on the Grammy winner's album The Tortured Poets Department are believed to be about Healy and their intense but short romance, though a source claimed Healy was taken back by some of the lyrics.
"He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious," a source told a news outlet. "For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride."
Fortunately, the blonde beauty wound up meeting now-boyfriend Kelce, 34, whom she hit it off with right away.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair started dating in the summer of 2023 but didn't reveal their relationship publicly until late September, when the "Karma" vocalist attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Kelce play.
Things have been going strong since then, which is why their inner circle wouldn't be surprised if the two head down the aisle at some point. "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source shared. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."
Life & Style reported on Swift being "shocked" over Healy's engagement.