Did Charli XCX Shade Taylor Swift in Her New Song 'Sympathy Is a Knife'? Singer Hints She Hoped Pop Star and Matty Healy Would 'Break Up'

“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up,” the 31-year-old sings on the track.

Fans believe this is pointed toward Taylor as Charli is engaged to 1975 drummer George Daniel, while "The Tortured Poets Department" songstress was dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy in early 2023, before they split in June.