Did Charli XCX Shade Taylor Swift in Her New Song 'Sympathy Is a Knife'? Singer Hints She Hoped Pop Star and Matty Healy Would 'Break Up'
Does Charli XCX have beef with Taylor Swift?
After releasing her new album, Brat, on Friday, June 7, many listeners have speculated the hyper-pop singer’s song “Sympathy Is a Knife” may be about the Eras Tour performer.
“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up,” the 31-year-old sings on the track.
Fans believe this is pointed toward Taylor as Charli is engaged to 1975 drummer George Daniel, while "The Tortured Poets Department" songstress was dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy in early 2023, before they split in June.
“This one girl taps my insecurities. Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling," the lyrics read.
In the chorus, Charli adds, “[I] couldn’t even be her if I tried,” seemingly referencing the superstar’s successful career.
Charli’s history with Taylor makes the song’s scathing lyrics even more interesting, as the British musician opened for the “Cruel Summer” songstress while on her 2018 Reputation stadium tour. She also made appearances during her 1989 tour.
Every night of the tour, Charli and Taylor's opener, Camila Cabello, would dance to “Shake It Off” alongside the blonde beauty. However, one year later, Charli seemingly slammed her experience, telling Pitchfork that opening the tour felt like playing “to a bunch of 5-year-olds.”
The celeb later backtracked, claiming the statement was taken out of context and she was “grateful” for the job.
In response to Charli’s drop, Swifies have already begun coming after the brunette beauty for the alleged dig.
“You just released an album and your fans are more interested in talking about Taylor Swift this is why you will always be a flop,” one hater penned, while another pointed out, “Taylor Swift has never spoken a single bad word about Charli XCX.”
“Just a reminder that Charli XCX had a chance to perform at sold out stadium was because of Taylor Swift,” a third user shared.
“Charli XCX released an album today and I’ve seen three tweets already that are somehow making it about Taylor Swift,” another individual said about users pitting the two women against each other.
As for Charli having to see Taylor backstage at The 1975 tour again, the “360” artist got her wish, as the billionaire has since moved on from Healy and is now dating Travis Kelce.
Some even think the romance, which started in September 2023, will last forever.
"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," an insider spilled.