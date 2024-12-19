Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky 'Not Serious' With Model Klaudia K Despite Packing on the PDA: 'He's Having Fun'

The 54-year-old real estate mogul was spotted locking lips with 33-year-old Klaudia after a dinner date at Matsuhisa, a sushi spot in Aspen, Colo., on Tuesday night, December 17. The two were photographed walking arm in arm, and Klaudia was seen giving Umansky a big kiss while he wrapped his arms around her.

This public outing comes on the same day Richards opened up on Watch What Happens Live about how she and Umansky have yet to discuss divorce since separating in July 2023.