Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky 'Not Serious' With Model Klaudia K Despite Packing on the PDA: 'He's Having Fun'
Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was recently spotted getting close to model Klaudia K, but despite their steamy PDA, a source said there’s no relationship brewing.
“He is dating around and is having fun,” the source shared, adding that Umansky has been telling his friends he’s living the single life. “He’s a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and can’t sit still when it comes to dating and traveling right now. He likes his freedom. Mauricio doesn’t want anything serious.”
The 54-year-old real estate mogul was spotted locking lips with 33-year-old Klaudia after a dinner date at Matsuhisa, a sushi spot in Aspen, Colo., on Tuesday night, December 17. The two were photographed walking arm in arm, and Klaudia was seen giving Umansky a big kiss while he wrapped his arms around her.
This public outing comes on the same day Richards opened up on Watch What Happens Live about how she and Umansky have yet to discuss divorce since separating in July 2023.
When host Andy Cohen raised the issue, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated, “No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up.”
She added, “When the time comes, obviously, we will address it.”
But when asked if she was excited about having that conversation, Richards did not hold back.
“Of course not. It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go. … It is what it is right now,” she said.
The matriarch also shared that they stay in touch “a couple times a week,” as she texts the real estate guru “every couple of days” or sometimes even daily.
She revealed that she hasn’t met any of the women Umansky has been dating since their split, though they have talked about it on the show, which fans will see in an upcoming RHOBH episode.
“We did, coming up on camera this season,” the reality star admitted. “Other than that, I've just tried to avoid that.”
Aside from Klaudia K, Umansky has also been spotted kissing actress and producer Nikita Kahn at a Mykonos airport in Greece last July, and the two were later photographed packing on the PDA during a vacation in Mexico.
On top of that, the businessman has also been linked to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater.
The two were seen getting close during the show, and rumors of a romance surfaced after they were spotted holding hands and cozying up in 2023. It’s been reported that they bonded over their mutual breakups — the business mogul from Richards, and Slater from her ex Sasha Farber.
In October, Richards had a meltdown as she responded to a photo of the duo holding hands during her WWHL appearance, admitting she was "taken aback" by the surprising snapshots.
"Upset?" Cohen asked, to which she replied: "Yes. That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings."
Richards then admitted she had a feeling the two were more than just friends at the time.
“Well, the thing is this, I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there is something there," she explained. "Listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”
Recently, Richards was reportedly disappointed when she found out Umansky had “replaced” a photo of her in his home office with a picture of Slater, a detail revealed by RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke in a confessional.
