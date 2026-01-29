Meet Matt Lauer's Children: All About Jack, Romy and Thijs
Jan. 29 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Matt Lauer, once a prominent figure in television, faces significant changes in his life since his departure from NBC in 2017. Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Lauer's three children have mostly remained out of the public eye.
He married Dutch model Annette Roque in 1998, and the couple welcomed three children: sons Jack and Thijs Lauer and daughter Romy Lauer.
The scandal surrounding Matt erupted in November 2017, leading to his termination from NBC after more than two decades. He faced serious allegations of inappropriate behavior during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.
In a statement at the time, Matt expressed his remorse, stating he was "truly sorry" for the "pain I have caused others by my words and actions." The fallout from these allegations not only impacted his career but also strained his relationship with Annette, who filed for divorce in July 2019.
A source tells OK! that Matt has worked hard to reconnect with his children, noting, "He is on good terms with his kids, which was the most important thing for him."
Jack Lauer: The Sports Enthusiast
Jack, born in June 2001, is the ex-couple's eldest child.
In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, he stated, "Becoming a dad gave me perspective; it brought balance to my life."
Jack grew up with a passion for sports, and Matt often attended games with him.
In 2008, he remarked, "All he cares about is sports. Baseball in the summer, basketball in the winter, football in the fall."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Romy Lauer: The Equestrian
Romy, born in October 2003, made her television debut at age three on Sesame Street. She has developed a love for horseback riding and participates in competitive events.
Romy continues to pursue her passion while studying at the University of Miami.
In April 2023, she began dating Antonio Prat, a University of Miami tennis player. Romy shared their journey on social media, with Prat celebrating their two-year anniversary in April 2025.
However, Romy faced scrutiny in September 2024 after a car incident in the Hamptons, receiving a traffic ticket for leaving the scene.
Thijs Lauer: The Private Scholar
Thijs, the youngest child, was born in November 2006. His name, pronounced "Tice," reflects both parents' Dutch heritage.
Thijs entered the world during a tumultuous time; Annette had filed for divorce shortly before his birth.
Thijs has maintained a low profile, opting for privacy on social media. He recently shared a glimpse of his life when Romy posted a photo of him in Mongolia in 2023.
He is currently a student at Boston College and has studied in Switzerland, where he also worked as a ski instructor.