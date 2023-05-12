Meg Ryan's Always Been a Stunning Beauty: See Her Transformation Over the Years
Meg Ryan became America's Sweetheart over the years after she starred in films like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail.
However, the star, 61, has retreated from the spotlight over the years, but on May 3, she came out of hiding to support Michael J. Fox at a New York City event.
The blonde beauty made headlines when her cheeks looked different, with some believing she's gone under the knife. (She never spoke out about the speculation.)
As OK! previously reported, Ryan revealed what caused her to step away from acting for a bit. "I was burned out ... didn’t feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," the actress stated. "I wanted to live more. I don’t feel like, naturally, I’m a performer."
Now it seems like Ryan is ready to kickstart her career again, as she is working on an upcoming romantic comedy called What Happens Later, which she co-wrote, directed and will star in.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Ryan's changing looks over the years!
2003
In 2003, the soap opera star attended a red carpet premiere and wore a dark dress as she posted for photos.
2008
Ryan kept it cool and casual as she made her way around New York City.
2010
Flawless! Ryan certainly knew how to wear a little black dress to an event.
2012
Ryan dated John Mellencamp for several years, but the two called it quits in 2014. They later got back together.
“I loved Meg Ryan,” Mellencamp told Howard Stern in 2017. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody.”
They later got engaged but decided to eventually part ways.
2017
Ryan looked gorgeous in a purple frock.
2019
Ryan made an appearance on a red carpet wearing a suit.
“He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” a source said of why she and Mellencamp couldn't make things work. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”
2021
Still shining! Ryan wore a sparkly dress in 2021.