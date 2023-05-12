OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Meg Ryan
OK LogoPHOTOS

Meg Ryan's Always Been a Stunning Beauty: See Her Transformation Over the Years

megryan pp
Source: mega
By:

May 12 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meg Ryan became America's Sweetheart over the years after she starred in films like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail.

However, the star, 61, has retreated from the spotlight over the years, but on May 3, she came out of hiding to support Michael J. Fox at a New York City event.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty made headlines when her cheeks looked different, with some believing she's gone under the knife. (She never spoke out about the speculation.)

As OK! previously reported, Ryan revealed what caused her to step away from acting for a bit. "I was burned out ... didn’t feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," the actress stated. "I wanted to live more. I don’t feel like, naturally, I’m a performer."

Now it seems like Ryan is ready to kickstart her career again, as she is working on an upcoming romantic comedy called What Happens Later, which she co-wrote, directed and will star in.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ryan's changing looks over the years!

2003

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2003

In 2003, the soap opera star attended a red carpet premiere and wore a dark dress as she posted for photos.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2008

Ryan kept it cool and casual as she made her way around New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2010

Flawless! Ryan certainly knew how to wear a little black dress to an event.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

MORE ON:
Meg Ryan
Embedded Image
Source: mega

2012

Ryan dated John Mellencamp for several years, but the two called it quits in 2014. They later got back together.

“I loved Meg Ryan,” Mellencamp told Howard Stern in 2017. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody.”

They later got engaged but decided to eventually part ways.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2017

Ryan looked gorgeous in a purple frock.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2019

Ryan made an appearance on a red carpet wearing a suit.

“He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” a source said of why she and Mellencamp couldn't make things work. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: mega

2021

Still shining! Ryan wore a sparkly dress in 2021.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.