Loved-Up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dance Together at Stagecoach Amid Rollercoaster Romance: Watch
Though Megan Fox doesn't like to talk about her and Machine Gun Kelly's romance, the pair had no issue packing on the PDA while at Stagecoach over the weekend.
Despite calling off their engagement, the two looked as loved-up as ever at the music festival, where they were seen slow dancing in the crowd as Jelly Roll belted out his tune "Save Me."
During another moment from the fun weekend, they were seen hanging out backstage with the country crooner, 39, and his wife, Bunnie XO.
The twosome's outing comes a week after the actress, 37, attended MGK's 34th birthday party, where they even rocked color-coordinated ensembles.
It was less than two months earlier that the New Girl alum admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that they were no longer engaged — however, she reused to clarify their status.
"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," she said.
"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," continued the mom-of-three, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."
The stars have been seen together on multiple occasions since then, but Fox raised eyebrows when she was asked by a reporter at Coachella to give dating advice to fans.
"I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice because my advice is like, just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys," she responded. "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."
Nonetheless, during the same interview, she gave a shout-out to the "Bloody Valentine" crooner, whom she's been on and off with since 2020.
When asked her dream headliner for Coachella 2024, she replied, "Well, obviously I have to say Machine Gun Kelly..."
The couple appears to have endured a couple bumps in the road, but they've always made their way to back to one another.
"Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," a source recently told a news outlet. "MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."