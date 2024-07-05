Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Match Outfits as They Attend Michael Rubin's White Party Despite Calling Off Engagement
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may not be engaged, but they were loved up at Michael Rubin’s famous white party!
On Thursday, July 4, the actress, 38, and musician, 34, were spotted looking chic as they stood close to one another at the holiday bash.
The Transformers alum and the “Emo Girl” singer swapped out their normal goth aesthetic for all-white ensembles and silver jewelry.
Fox stepped out in an eyelet mini dress and a thick choker while Kelly sported pants, a T-shirt, suspenders and some shiny circular glasses.
As OK! previously reported, the duo is still romantically involved despite the mother-of-three confirming they had broken off their engagement.
While on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March, Fox — who began dating the rapper in 2020 — gave insight into their rocky romance.
“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she told host Alex Cooper. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”
“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," she siad of their connection.
Fox noted how her relationship may seem "confusing" and "interesting" to those who are not in her inner circle.
In the interview, Cooper stated how Fox and MGK "got engaged, then I think it was called off."
"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," Fox spilled.
Despite their ups and downs, back in April, the pair packed on the PDA at Stagecoach.
The celebs were seen slow dancing in the crowd as Jelly Roll belted out his tune "Save Me." They were also spotted hanging out backstage with the country crooner, 39, and his wife, Bunnie XO.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite being in what appears to be a rollercoaster of a relationship, the actress gave some surprising guidance just weeks before at Coachella.
"I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice because my advice is like, just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys," she said. "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."
Daily Mail reported on Fox and Kelly's appearance at the party.