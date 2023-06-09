Megan Fox Cheers on Machine Gun Kelly at His Berlin Concert After Turning to Couples Therapy to Save Their Relationship
Machine Gun Kelly's emo girl is still right by his side.
On Wednesday, June 7, the singer's fiancée, Megan Fox, was spotted at his Berlin concert watching from the wings.
The Grammy nominee is currently on the European leg of his tour, which runs through July, and a few days earlier, the pair was spotted holding hands in London.
As OK! reported, the pair hit a rough patch in February, resulting in the actress, 37, taking off her engagement ring. At the time, an insider claimed they were dealing with "trust issues," though the mom-of-three clarified no "third party" was involved in the drama.
"It’s complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight," one insider told a publication at the time. "However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work."
Another source made it clear that MGK, 33, was the one in the doghouse, spilling, "He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."
The pair appeared to spend some time apart, but by April, they were seen frolicking on the beaches of Hawaii.
"They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer," a separate insider recently spilled to an outlet. "They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again."
While the duo was originally eyeing an October 2023 wedding before hitting a bump in the road, they're now reportedly "hoping" to have something in 2024.
The stars became engaged in January 2022 after a year-and-a-half of dating. The Jennifer's Body lead was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, whom she shares three children with: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.
Us Weekly reported on the pair attending couples therapy to patch up their relationship.