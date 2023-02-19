Megan Fox Slams 'Baseless' Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors: 'There Has Been No Third Party Interference'
Megan Fox took to Instagram to set the record straight on her high profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, days after cheating and breakup rumors surrounding the couple dominated headlines.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," the Transformers actress wrote on Sunday, February 19. "That includes, but it not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
"While I hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now," she concluded.
Fox has since turned off comments on the social media update.
Fox first sparked rumors of their alleged split after she deleted all of her photos of MGK from Instagram around the weekend of Sunday, February 12, and shared several photos and a cryptic quote about "dishonesty." In the series of snapshots, the 36-year-old posed in a plunging black top in front of a sign on the wall about leaving abusive relationships.
Days later, a source revealed the embattled couple "had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," further noting that "Megan took her ring off."
However, last week another insider shared the Jennifer's Body star and the "forget me too" singer were still very much together, but that they were "working through their issues" after being seen leaving couple's therapy together.
"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way," the insider dished at the time. "They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."
The pair are believed to have first met in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship several months later. Following over a year of dating, the lovebirds announced their engagement in January 2022.
"'Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍" the 32-year-old captioned a snapshot of a ring at the time. "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."
