Ugly Split: Megan Fox 'Very Upset' With MGK, 'Won't Speak to Him' As Engagement Hangs On By A Thread
Machine Gun Kelly may not have a bloody valentine this year.
After his fiancée, Megan Fox, sparked breakup rumors over Super Bowl weekend, a source disclosed the twosome have hit a "serious" rough patch in their romance.
"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the insider spilled. "They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."
While the pair has overcome obstacles in the past, the source noted "things seem pretty serious this time."
As OK! reported, the actress, 36, posted an Instagram video of something burning alongside lyrics about "dishonesty" before deleting her profile all together.
Though the couple was spotted out together over the weekend for the big game, onlookers noticed the Ohio native, 32, "seemed a bit off" during his show, noting, "his energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."
It's unclear what sparked the turmoil, though Fox appeared to brush off cheating rumors when a fan assumed MGK hooked up with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. "Maybe I got with Sophie," the New Girl alum quipped back, only furthering fans' confusion.
The gossip comes shortly after the singer and his leading lady attended the 2023 Grammys together, and though he didn't take home the trophy for Best Rock Album, Fox made a tribute post in his honor.
"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," she wrote. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."
"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," continued the mom-of-three. "This is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."
