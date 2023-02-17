Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly 'Haven't Split,' Receiving 'Professional Help' To Save Their Relationship

You can't extinguish these twin flames. Despite Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly sparking tons of breakup rumors over the past week, a source close to the pair insisted they "haven't split" and are "working through their issues."

"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way," the insider dished to a news outlet. "They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."