Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Slams Rumors Musician Cheated On Megan Fox With Her: 'It's Disrespectful'

Feb. 15 2023, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd is clapping back that she's the one responsible for the musician and Megan Fox's alleged split.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team told a news outlet in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

As OK! previously reported, the actress, 36, fueled the fire over the weekend when she posted some cryptic messages and deleted photos of the rocker, 32.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the Transformers star wrote on social media, using lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me."

One fan noted that Machine Gun Kelly "got with Sophie [Lloyd], hinting that he cheated on Fox.

"Maybe I got with Sophie," the brunette beauty teased.

Prior to the social media incident, the two made an appearance at a Super Bowl party, where they seemed fine.

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off," the insider noted. "His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

On February 13, the pair were spotted leaving an office building, which is home to various marriage and couple counseling specialists, in Agoura Hills, Calif.

The mom-of-three looked a bit upset as she walked out alongside her man. However, they left in separate cars together.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," another insider spilled of their relationship status. "They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."

Page Six reported the news.

