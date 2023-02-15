Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Slams Rumors Musician Cheated On Megan Fox With Her: 'It's Disrespectful'

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd is clapping back that she's the one responsible for the musician and Megan Fox's alleged split.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team told a news outlet in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”