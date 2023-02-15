Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Leaving Couples Counseling Building Together As Rumors Swirl Their Engagement Is Off
Working on their issues? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunited on Monday, February 13 — just one day after the two fueled split rumors.
According to new photos, the duo were spotted leaving an office building, which is home to various marriage and couple counseling specialists, in Agoura Hills, Calif.
The pair showed up in separate cars and stayed inside for two and a half hours.
Despite leaving the building together, the two departed in two different vehicles.
In the photos, the actress, 36, wore a purple top, jeans and sneakers, while the musician, 32, wore a black hoodie and matching pants.
As OK! previously reported, the Transformers alum deleted all of her photos of herself with her fiancé, sparking rumors something went wrong in their relationship.
Fox added fuel to the fire by sharing lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me." "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she wrote on February 12.
Fox's fans went nuts over the cryptic message, with one writing that the rocker "got with Sophie [Lloyd], hinting that the dad-of-one cheated on her with a musician in his band.
"Maybe I got with Sophie," the brunette beauty teased.
However, the couple was at several Super Bowl parties over the weekend, and it seemed like everything was OK.
"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
"Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off," the insider noted. "His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."
Meanwhile, another insider revealed Fox is not on good terms with the singer right now.
"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the insider spilled. "They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."
Daily Mail published the photos of the stars.