or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megan Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Pregnant Megan Fox 'Tried' to Make Things Work With Machine Gun Kelly — But She 'Can’t Fully Trust Him': 'The Baby Might Be His Wake-Up Call'

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shockingly split after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

By:

Dec. 21 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Machine Gun Kelly broke Megan Fox's trust one too many times, it seems.

While the Transformers actress wanted to make things work with the "Emo Girl" singer — whom she is expecting a child with — his apparent infidelity allegedly ruined the remainder of her hope.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a source recently spilled to a news publication after a separate report claimed Fox dumped Kelly because she found him "talking to other women" on his phone.

The insider noted: "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is pregnant with her and MGK's rainbow baby after previously suffering a miscarriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," the confidante confessed, however, many seem to think Fox and Kelly will find their way back into each other's arms — especially after the arrival of their rainbow baby, which is reportedly due in March 2025.

Though"Megan and MGK have officially split up," the source warned, "some of their friends aren’t sure how long they’ll stay separated."

Article continues below advertisement

While Fox "loves MGK," she "feels that their relationship has run its course" after being on and off since 2020 and confirming in 2023 that they had called off their engagement.

"She’s adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune," the insider explained. "She’s got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby’s life. Bottom line, don’t hold your breath that these two are done for good."

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox 'can't fully trust' Machine Gun Kelly, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

While their baby will be the exes' first child together, both Kelly and Fox have kids from previous relationships.

Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — shares his 15-year-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-Emma Cannon, while Fox is a mom to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green's three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Green found out about his pregnant ex-wife's split from Kelly when he was stopped by paparazzi in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, December 12.

"On what? I didn't even know. I had no idea," the Beverly Hills, 90210, star admitted after being asked to share his reaction to Fox and Kelly's breakup.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox broke up with Machine Gun Kelly after allegedly finding texts with other women on his phone.

Article continues below advertisement

After the reporter explained how Fox allegedly found messages in Kelly's phone of him chatting with other women, Green audibly sighed, stating: "In your 30s, I don't know...grow up, like you know, she's pregnant."

"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he declared.

In Touch spoke to a source about Fox being unable to trust Kelly.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.