Pregnant Megan Fox 'Tried' to Make Things Work With Machine Gun Kelly — But She 'Can’t Fully Trust Him': 'The Baby Might Be His Wake-Up Call'
Machine Gun Kelly broke Megan Fox's trust one too many times, it seems.
While the Transformers actress wanted to make things work with the "Emo Girl" singer — whom she is expecting a child with — his apparent infidelity allegedly ruined the remainder of her hope.
"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a source recently spilled to a news publication after a separate report claimed Fox dumped Kelly because she found him "talking to other women" on his phone.
The insider noted: "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."
"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," the confidante confessed, however, many seem to think Fox and Kelly will find their way back into each other's arms — especially after the arrival of their rainbow baby, which is reportedly due in March 2025.
Though"Megan and MGK have officially split up," the source warned, "some of their friends aren’t sure how long they’ll stay separated."
While Fox "loves MGK," she "feels that their relationship has run its course" after being on and off since 2020 and confirming in 2023 that they had called off their engagement.
"She’s adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune," the insider explained. "She’s got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby’s life. Bottom line, don’t hold your breath that these two are done for good."
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Split 'May Have Been the Final Straw' for the Actress: They 'Have a Very Tumultuous Relationship'
- Machine Gun Kelly Must 'Go Above & Beyond To Reconcile Things' With Megan Fox As The Pair 'Still Have Trust Issues To Work Through': Source
- 'Anxious' Machine Gun Kelly 'Seems Very Different From Normal' After Split From Megan Fox, Source Claims: 'He Realizes They Are Definitely Over'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While their baby will be the exes' first child together, both Kelly and Fox have kids from previous relationships.
Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — shares his 15-year-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-Emma Cannon, while Fox is a mom to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green's three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.
Green found out about his pregnant ex-wife's split from Kelly when he was stopped by paparazzi in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, December 12.
"On what? I didn't even know. I had no idea," the Beverly Hills, 90210, star admitted after being asked to share his reaction to Fox and Kelly's breakup.
After the reporter explained how Fox allegedly found messages in Kelly's phone of him chatting with other women, Green audibly sighed, stating: "In your 30s, I don't know...grow up, like you know, she's pregnant."
"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he declared.
In Touch spoke to a source about Fox being unable to trust Kelly.