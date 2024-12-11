Pregnant Megan Fox 'Distraught' Over Shocking Machine Gun Kelly Split: She Was 'Blind-Sided'
Many didn't see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's split coming — and neither did the former, apparently.
According to an insider, the pair, who are expecting a rainbow baby together, have gone their separate ways yet again.
"She's been distraught," an insider spilled as to how the actress, 38, is coping, adding that was "blind-sided" by the rocker's decision.
Despite going through this tough time, Fox is "trying to focus on" preparing for the former flames' little one to enter into the world.
"It's her priority," the source noted.
As OK! previously reported, the stars, who got engaged in 2022, met while making their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, they've gone through some ups and downs over the years, including Fox, who shares three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, experiencing a miscarriage.
“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time while appearing on Good Morning America.
“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'in a Better Place' and 'Excited' About Expecting Their First Child Together After Going Through a 'Rough' Patch
- Megan Fox Reveals How Her 3 Kids Reacted to Learning She's Expecting a Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
- Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Was 'Made Aware' of Star's Pregnancy Before She Revealed the News, Insider Says: He's 'Cool With It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The brunette beauty announced the good news via Instagram by posing naked with a black liquid covering her body. She also shared the result of her pregnancy test.
“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, referring to her prior miscarriage.
But Kelly, who shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, apparently couldn't stay faithful to Fox. “When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told Page Six.
TheSubservience star then allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done" with the relationship.
“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added.
Despite the drama, "they love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they're good together, they're great," the first source said, adding, "They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out."
People spoke to the first source.