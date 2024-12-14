'Anxious' Machine Gun Kelly 'Seems Very Different From Normal' After Split From Megan Fox, Source Claims: 'He Realizes They Are Definitely Over'
Machine Gun Kelly ditched Hollywood shortly after his shocking split from his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox.
A source spilled the 34-year-old singer "left California for a while" to "work on himself" after the Transformers actress, 38, reportedly found out over the Thanksgiving weekend that he was talking with other women via text message.
The source added that the "forget me too" singer "seems very different from normal" since the breakup.
"Everything has been a lot lately and he’s been very anxious and wants to escape the whole situation," the source continued. "At the moment, he realizes they are definitely over and he’s been very clear with friends about that."
This comes one day after Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green — who was married to her from 2010 to 2021 — had some firm words for the rapper after he was told about their split.
"How old is he? ... In your 30s, I don't know...grow up, like you know, she's pregnant...I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he explained, referring to their three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.
- Machine Gun Kelly 'Cleaned Up His Act' and 'Devoted' Himself to 'Winning Back' Megan Fox Prior to Expecting Their Rainbow Baby: Source
- Trouble In Paradise? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's 'Differences Are Showing,' The 'Infatuation's Worn Off': Source
- Machine Gun Kelly Must 'Go Above & Beyond To Reconcile Things' With Megan Fox As The Pair 'Still Have Trust Issues To Work Through': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that," Green said. "I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."
As OK! previously reported, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's split happened only three or four weeks after they announced they were finally expecting their rainbow baby following their heartbreaking miscarriage in late 2023.
"They had a rough time after the miscarriage, and spent time both apart and together processing the tragedy," a source dished on the high-profile pair last month. "Even when they were going through a rough spell, she stayed connected to him. Megan was desperate to have a child with MGK."
However, now that things are officially over between the actress and the musician, a separate insider said Fox has just been "trying to focus on" preparing for the baby to arrive.
Us Weekly reported the source's comments on MGK's move.