NEWS Megan Fox Purchases New Home as She and Machine Gun Kelly Weren't Living Together Before Shocking Split: Report Source: MEGA Megan Fox bought a new home before her split from Machine Gun Kelly, as they reportedly hadn’t lived together for a year.

Megan Fox reportedly purchased a new home for herself even before she and Machine Gun Kelly split.

Article continues below advertisement

“Megan and MGK haven't actually been living together for the past year,” a source dished to a news outlet, adding that the duo originally lived at a house bought by Kelly “a couple of years ago.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Fox reportedly bought an $8 million home in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the “Lonely Road” singer’s lifestyle, which often includes hosting large gatherings, left Fox “concerned about safety” and prompted her to seek her own space. After spending the past year “bouncing from rental to rental,” the soon-to-be mother-of-four seems ready to settle into her $8 million home in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

“Megan purchased the house before she and MGK broke up — and there was never a plan for him to move in. The new pad was always just for her,” the insider explained. “Megan and MGK have never been a good match living together ... so, they ultimately decided it was better to live apart.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Fox reportedly found out Machine Gun Kelly was talking to other women.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Fox allegedly ended her relationship with the “Bad Things” rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, due to his rumored infidelity. The “Lonely Road” singer’s “past behavior” is said to have caused lingering “trust issues” for Fox, leading her to “become suspicious and go through his phone” during Thanksgiving in Colorado, a source told Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

She then allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.” Fox, who announced her pregnancy earlier in November, previously attempted to “rebuild her trust with Colson” and was “excited to grow their family together,” but Kelly’s alleged betrayal left her with “no choice but to end things,” the source explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Fox announced her pregnancy in November.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK shares daughter, Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon. While Fox was reportedly “blindsided” and “distraught” by the breakup, she’s more focused on preparing for the arrival of the ex-couple’s new baby, a separate source told People.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's her priority," the source said of the rainbow baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former flames are expecting a rainbow baby.

Article continues below advertisement

With the new addition on the way, the source believes the couple, who have faced ups and downs in the past — including the Jennifer’s Body star’s miscarriage in late 2023 — may reconcile sooner than expected. "They love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they're good together, they're great," they added. "They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out."