Dare to Bare: Megan Fox Wears Sheer Dress and Pasties for Her Latest Risqué Look — Photo

megan fox wears sheer dress pasties photos
Source: @jennakristina/instagram
By:

Jul. 25 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Megan Fox isn't afraid to show some skin.

On Tuesday, July 25, makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared a few new snaps of the actress all dolled up, declaring the star's ensemble was her "new fav look."

megan fox wears sheer dress pasties
Source: @jennakristina/instagram

The Jennifer's Body lead stunned in a sheer orange Jean Paul Gaultier frock that boasts an optical illusion-like design. She paired the piece with pasties and high-waisted underwear to ensure she was covered.

The star also rocked multiple chunky necklaces and had her red locks styled in a top bun with two face-framing pieces hanging loose.

megan fox wears sheer dress pasties
Source: mega

"The queen 🔥 @meganfox we love you 💕," one fan declared in the comments section of the post, with Canadian actress Halyley Law writing, "UMM perfect."

The snaps come just a few days after Fox, 37, wore a wet see-through dress for an outdoorsy photo shoot, and she also had pulses racing when she posed in the forest wearing a string bikini.

Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, made it clear he approved of the sultry shots, commenting on the latter, "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."

megan fox sheer dress pasties
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Megan Fox

As OK! reported, the couple is back on track after hitting a rough patch over Super Bowl weekend in February. According to insiders, the two were having "trust issues," though the mom-of-three made it clear no cheating was involved.

One insider noted they had "so much success in therapy together," which led to them resuming wedding planning — however, they've now decided to have more "low-key" gatherings.

The source claimed their original idea was to have "more than 5,000 people" attend their nuptials in Los Angeles, which would be followed by a much more intimate ceremony in Italy.

Still, nothing is set in stone yet, with a source telling an outlet, "there haven’t been any deposits put down."

The pair became engaged in January 2022 after around a year-and-a-half of dating. They met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, whom she split from in 2020.

