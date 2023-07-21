OK Magazine
Megan Fox Slammed Into Railing by Bodyguard Who Was Trying to Protect Machine Gun Kelly From Attacker: Watch

By:

Jul. 21 2023

Yikes. What was supposed to be a fun night out for Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly turned into one of chaos.

The two hit up the Orange County Fair on Thursday, July 20, and after exiting a ride, a brawl nearly broke out as a man tried to take a swing at the musician.

megan fox slammed bodyguard protect machine gun kelly attacker watch
However, the security guard accompanying the couple on their outing stepped in to prevent the attack — but while doing so, he also accidentally shoved the actress, 37, into a railing.

The dad-of-one, 33, immediately stepped in to grab his lady's hand and guide her out of the mess, placing a hand on her back as they walked away. The situation was caught on video by another fair attendee.

The bombshell didn't seem too shaken up by the incident, and neither of the stars have commented on the situation as of yet.

Fans were still taken aback by the video, with one person commenting on the TikTok, "DID U SEE THE WAY HE PUSHED MEGAN."

"Even if he didn’t mean to push her and [was] react[ing] quickly, which I get happens, he needs to be retrained," said another. "He put her in an even more dangerous situation."

megan fox slammed bodyguard protect machine gun kelly attacker watch
In happier news, MGK and Fox's relationship is clearly back on track after going through a rough patch earlier this year. Though the Jennifer's Body star insisted there was no infidelity, one insider told an outlet the two were having "trust issues."

A separate source claimed couples therapy helped them work things out, and though they reportedly stalled wedding planning, an additional insider revealed this week that "they’ve been talking about getting married again."

According to the source, the duo has now decided to opt for a more low-key party, though they still intend to have two events: one small and one big.

"There haven’t been any deposits put down," the source spilled to Us Weekly. "But they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding."

