Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied to Gayle King About Her Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez in 2022 Interview
Megan Thee Stallion denied having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez in a 2022 sit-down with Gayle King on CBS, but in her new Amazon Prime documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the rapper admitted she'd lied.
"Yes, b----, I lied to Gayle King, b----. First of all, I ain’t know that b---- was even finna ask me about that s---," she said. "I thought we was finna talk about this shooting. Why is you asking me about f------ Tory? That’s not what this is about."
The "Sweetest Pie" singer — whose legal name is Megan Pete — said that even if that was what the interview had been about, she'd only been with him once or twice when she was under the influence of alcohol.
As OK! previously reported, Pete accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a Hollywood Hills party in July 2020.
During the trial, sshe admitted in court that she was ashamed she'd had any sort of relationship with the Canadian singer.
"I’m embarrassed because I’m a grown woman hanging with people I have no business hanging out with," she said at the time. "Now look at how everybody want to view me…. How could I share my body with someone who would shoot me… Now every week there’s an article calling me a ‘hoe.'"
Despite insisting he was innocent throughout the trial, in December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of three charges — assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim.
Lanez was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
Shortly after his sentencing hearing, Lanez released an Instagram statement that read: "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved...that's it."
"I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top," he continued. "This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do."