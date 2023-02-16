Meghan King Tearfully Accuses Ex Jim Edmonds Of 'Coercive Control,' Admits Co-Parenting Relationship Keeps 'Getting Worse'
Reality star Meghan King is having a rough go. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 15, to air out the struggles she's endured while trying to co-parent with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
"Nobody really talks about coercive control and the after effects of divorce," she tearfully said.
"People say, ‘It’ll get better in time. It’ll get better with time.’ It’s been three years. When?" she continued. "The lawyers told me that. My parental coordinator, everyone told me that. It’s not better. It’s worse."
King, 38, didn't go into specifics over the situation, but her and Edmonds' failure to agree on custody matters over their 4-year-old twin boys and 6-year-old daughter have plagued headlines for quite some time.
Their most recent spat over their children occurred ahead of Super Bowl weekend, as the blonde beauty hired a nanny to watch the tots when she traveled to Arizona.
"Sad when your ex tells the kids you don’t want to see them when you’re busy then doesn’t let you see them when you’re out of town," Edmonds, 52, shadily wrote in an Instagram Story.
The Real Housewives alum hit her boiling point, declaring on Instagram the next day, "I’m sick of verbal and emotional abuse not being classified as abuse. The courts don’t help protect me, my country club doesn’t protect me, the police don’t enforce, lawyers don’t want to deal with this, so I’m taking matters into my own hands."
She didn't reveal what exactly her plan entailed, but vowed to help other women in the same position.
"I want everyone to understand this. So many others don’t have a voice and I can only effect change by speaking out and using this platform," explained King. "I want my children to be proud of their mother for not taking this sitting down."
King and Edmonds tied the knot in 2014 but separated five years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.