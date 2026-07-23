Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Living Very Separate Lives' as Sources Question If Their Marriage Will 'Survive' Amid Royal Estrangement
July 23 2026, Updated 3:29 p.m. ET
Insiders alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living "very separate lives" after giving up their royal duties to move to the United States.
People close to the royal couple revealed the allegedly shaky status of their marriage to Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice.
"They’re living very separate lives now,” one insider claimed. “It’s gone beyond work schedules. They have different priorities, different routines and they’re spending much less time together than people realize.”
Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and share two young children: Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
The family recently traveled across the pond for a meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, but the public has noticed Harry making more and more solo appearances.
"When Harry is on his own, he seems like a different person,” another source said. "He’s more relaxed, more spontaneous and much more like the prince people remember. Friends have noticed the change."
At the same time, Meghan appears to be focused on her various business ventures and her Emmy-nominated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
'They’re Wondering Whether This Marriage Can Survive'
Meghan and Harry's seemingly separate lives have allegedly sparked concerns from those closest to them over whether their eight-year marriage can survive the newfound independence.
“Nobody knows what will happen next,” an insider stated. “But people around them aren’t talking about whether they’re spending time apart anymore."
"They’re wondering whether this marriage can survive it," they added.
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Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and have since had a contentious relationship with the rest of the royal family.
The prince alleged in May 2025 that his father wasn't speaking to him after embroiling Charles in an unsuccessful legal battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated while visiting the United Kingdom.
Harry and Charles reunited on July 10 when the king and queen met with their grandchildren for the first time in several years.
"They agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press,” a source said of the meeting. “Including the court case."
Will William & Harry Reconcile?
Harry has had an icy relationship with his family for years, but as the ice begins to thaw, some have suggested that the prince is open to reconciliation with his estranged brother, Prince William.
He casually mentioned William during a recent visit to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
"Harry didn't need to mention William at all, yet he chose to do so naturally and positively. Some people close to the situation see that as a small but meaningful olive branch," a source told Radar.
"Nobody expects one passing remark to transform the relationship overnight," they added. "But it suggested Harry wanted to show there is no personal bitterness whenever his brother comes up in conversation."