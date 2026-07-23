Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Living Very Separate Lives' as Sources Question If Their Marriage Will 'Survive' Amid Royal Estrangement

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Insiders alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living "very separate lives" after giving up their royal duties to move to the United States. People close to the royal couple revealed the allegedly shaky status of their marriage to Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice. "They’re living very separate lives now,” one insider claimed. “It’s gone beyond work schedules. They have different priorities, different routines and they’re spending much less time together than people realize.”

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Source: MEGA Loved ones worry that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is in danger.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and share two young children: Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. The family recently traveled across the pond for a meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, but the public has noticed Harry making more and more solo appearances. "When Harry is on his own, he seems like a different person,” another source said. "He’s more relaxed, more spontaneous and much more like the prince people remember. Friends have noticed the change." At the same time, Meghan appears to be focused on her various business ventures and her Emmy-nominated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

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'They’re Wondering Whether This Marriage Can Survive'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for eight years and have two children.

Meghan and Harry's seemingly separate lives have allegedly sparked concerns from those closest to them over whether their eight-year marriage can survive the newfound independence. “Nobody knows what will happen next,” an insider stated. “But people around them aren’t talking about whether they’re spending time apart anymore." "They’re wondering whether this marriage can survive it," they added.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their roles at the palace in 2020.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and have since had a contentious relationship with the rest of the royal family. The prince alleged in May 2025 that his father wasn't speaking to him after embroiling Charles in an unsuccessful legal battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated while visiting the United Kingdom. Harry and Charles reunited on July 10 when the king and queen met with their grandchildren for the first time in several years. "They agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press,” a source said of the meeting. “Including the court case."

Will William & Harry Reconcile?

Source: MEGA Prince Harry may be open to reconciliation with Prince William.