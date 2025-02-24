Meghan Markle Accused of Trying to 'Cosplay' Princess Diana After Wearing Northwestern Sweatshirt: 'So Pathetic'
Meghan Markle faced backlash on social media after she was accused of trying to dress up as late mother-in-law Princess Diana while enjoying the sunny Southern California weather.
On Sunday, February 23, the mother-of-two — who shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, with husband Prince Harry — stepped out wearing a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt that appeared to be identical to the one Diana was photographed wearing to the gym before her tragic death.
Despite the fact that the Duchess of Sussex did attend the prestigious school from 1999 to 2003, and graduated with a double major in Theater and International Relations, social media critics slammed her online after People suggested the look may have been a "sweet nod" to the princess.
One X user penned, "They have nothing in common so she has to cosplay her," and another added, "If I dressed as my deceased mother-in-law my family would have huge concerns!"
A third person chimed in, "Sure, if 'Single White Female' is considered a sweet nod," and a fourth said, "This psychopath pretends to channel Princess Diana and dresses like her constantly. It's so pathetic and beyond creepy."
- Meghan Markle Is 'Inconsolable' and 'Crying Nonstop' After Being Slammed by Princess Diana's Biographer Tina Brown
- Meghan Markle Wants to Become the Next Princess Diana Despite Her Lack of Popularity
- Meghan Markle Felt She Deserved 'Leading Lady Status' After Her & Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Tour, New Book Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, others jumped to Meghan's defense, reminding critics that Northwestern was the 43-year-old's own alma mater. One person responded to a critic, "So u wouldn’t wear your graduate sweater just cus your mother-in-law had one ? Well that's stupid," and another person said, "Not everything is a nod to her mother-in-law."
A third fan added, "I doubt this was a nod to her mother-in-law, but it’s a sweet coincidence."
This comes several months after royal expert Angela Levin claimed Meghan was devastated when Princess Diana's biographer Tina Brown described her in a "very negative way."
On a podcast appearance, Brown opined, "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong ... Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do."
Following her comments, a source spilled, "Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her. She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish."