Meghan Markle Accused of Trying to 'Cosplay' Princess Diana After Wearing Northwestern Sweatshirt: 'So Pathetic'

Meghan Markle faced backlash on social media after she was accused of trying to dress up as late mother-in-law Princess Diana while enjoying the sunny Southern California weather.

On Sunday, February 23, the mother-of-two — who shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, with husband Prince Harry — stepped out wearing a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt that appeared to be identical to the one Diana was photographed wearing to the gym before her tragic death.