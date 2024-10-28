Meghan Markle Is 'Inconsolable' and 'Crying Nonstop' After Being Slammed by Princess Diana's Biographer Tina Brown
Meghan Markle is still recovering after Princess Diana's biographer Tina Brown had some scathing things to say about the ex-royal, a source claimed.
"Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before,” royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News.
"Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her," Levin shared. "She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish.”
In a podcast appearance, Brown credited Prince Harry's decline in popularity to the duke following the Duchess of Sussex's lead.
“In England, they’re going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry,” Brown shared on "The Ankler." “But actually, the thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry.”
“And that’s the tragedy of all of this, is that he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do … he’s really sort of flawless at it," Brown continued.
- Meghan Markle 'Gradually Managed to Upset Everybody' in the Palace After Trying 'So Hard' to 'Fit In'
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Underestimated' How Hard Life Would Be Without The Palace's Help, Suggests Royal Author
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Looking To Do Another Sit-Down Interview After Tina Brown Blasts Couple, Insider Reveals: Former Actress 'Wants To Change The Narrative'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since March, Meghan has been promoting American Riviera Orchard online, but luxury jams and home goods brands have yet to hit retailers. The lengthy wait for the formal launch of the business has led royal watchers to wonder if the Suits star can thrive in the professional world without her famous in-laws.
“I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan," Brown stated. "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”
“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," the editor stressed. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do,” she said, adding that “all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”
Brown painted Harry as “the lamb to the slaughter in this situation.”
“He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really,” she explained.
OK! previously reported royal author Hugo Vickers hinted at Meghan ruffling feathers during her short tenure as a royal.
"Meghan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place and Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time," Vickers said in an interview.
"For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too, because when she first joined the royal family, the line I was taking was she's the first member to have addressed the United Nations," he noted.
When Meghan first joined the royal fold, the British people were excited to see her impact on the monarchy, but things quickly unraveled behind closed doors.
"There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence," Vickers noted. "The way I lost confidence when there was all that ridiculous nonsense about when Archie was born, and she wouldn't tell us."
"She was the first woman I've ever heard of who's given birth and subsequently gone into labor later on,” he continued.