Meghan Markle Is 'Inconsolable' and 'Crying Nonstop' After Being Slammed by Princess Diana's Biographer Tina Brown

Since March, Meghan has been promoting American Riviera Orchard online, but luxury jams and home goods brands have yet to hit retailers. The lengthy wait for the formal launch of the business has led royal watchers to wonder if the Suits star can thrive in the professional world without her famous in-laws.

“I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan," Brown stated. "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”

“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," the editor stressed. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do,” she said, adding that “all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”