Meghan Markle Almost 'Ruined' Her Image in the U.K. After Discussing Her Romance With Prince Harry in 2017 Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance quickly became public fodder, but an interview the Duchess of Sussex did before their wedding almost destroyed her public image for good.
"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.
"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race and their relationship and especially himself," Bower continued.
According to Bower, Harry ''was not to be mentioned" in the cover story, as it had the potential to be a public relations nightmare for the royals.
"Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan," Bower penned. "Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry.'"
"Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed,” he noted.
In the 2017 feature, Meghan painted their dynamic as relatable despite the Duke of Sussex's royal status.
“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” Meghan told the outlet. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception."
"Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship," the Suits star stressed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Seven years after the quote was published, the Sussexes are now living in the U.S. outside of the royal fold. However, Donald Trump's presidential win could leave them displaced. OK! previously reported experts believe the Sussexes could leave California after Trump hinted at wanting to deport the prince.
“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."
“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added of the recent election results.
The Sussexes recently purchased a vacation home in Portugal, which could help the pair escape if Trump decides to kick them out of the U.S.
“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome," Cohen stated. “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”
Over the years, the real estate tycoon has been critical of the Sussexes.
"I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," Trump shared.
“I think Harry's been used and been used terribly," Trump continued. "I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate."
Meghan spoke to Vanity Fair.