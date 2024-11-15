or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Almost 'Ruined' Her Image in the U.K. After Discussing Her Romance With Prince Harry in 2017 Interview

meghan markle almost ruined reputation vanity fair interview
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in 2016 after meeting through Instagram.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance quickly became public fodder, but an interview the Duchess of Sussex did before their wedding almost destroyed her public image for good.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle almost ruined reputation vanity fair interview
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance quickly became public fodder.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.

"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race and their relationship and especially himself," Bower continued.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle almost ruined reputation vanity fair interview
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle struggled with the media attention she received once she began dating Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bower, Harry ''was not to be mentioned" in the cover story, as it had the potential to be a public relations nightmare for the royals.

"Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan," Bower penned. "Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry.'"

"Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 2017 feature, Meghan painted their dynamic as relatable despite the Duke of Sussex's royal status.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” Meghan told the outlet. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception."

"Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship," the Suits star stressed.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle almost ruined reputation vanity fair interview
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Seven years after the quote was published, the Sussexes are now living in the U.S. outside of the royal fold. However, Donald Trump's presidential win could leave them displaced. OK! previously reported experts believe the Sussexes could leave California after Trump hinted at wanting to deport the prince.

“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."

“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added of the recent election results.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes recently purchased a vacation home in Portugal, which could help the pair escape if Trump decides to kick them out of the U.S.

“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome," Cohen stated. “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle almost ruined reputation vanity fair interview
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's presidency threatens Prince Harry's visa status.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, the real estate tycoon has been critical of the Sussexes.

"I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," Trump shared.

“I think Harry's been used and been used terribly," Trump continued. "I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate."

Meghan spoke to Vanity Fair.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.