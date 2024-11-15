Meghan Markle Almost 'Ruined' Her Image in the U.K. After Discussing Her Romance With Prince Harry in 2017 Interview

"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.

"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race and their relationship and especially himself," Bower continued.