Meghan Markle Steps Out With a $30,000 Necklace as Rumors Spread About the Duchess' Financial Woes
Meghan Markle was spotted attending an event for Godmothers bookstore in California, on Saturday, September 7, where she reportedly sported the 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold from Logan Hollowell — a piece that retails for $30,000.
The former actress wore the extravagant accessory while rumors continue to spread about the Sussexes' finances.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex has fears about affording her lavish life in California.
"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," the source claimed in an interview.
In a previous interview, Meghan admitted that she was worried about purchasing her $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., because she didn't have a job when she left the royal fold.
“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
Aside from the sources' assertion, the Suits star is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but she might have to change the title due to a trademark issue.
“The team are thinking of backups as we speak just in case,” a source told an outlet. “They’ve been put into a bit of a last-minute spin but they’re not too worried because they are aware that Kim [Kardashian] also changed her brand name after launch and it still did amazingly well.”
“It will be a rather costly measure if they have to change the name at this late stage due to all the branding, but it won’t be the end of the world,” the insider added.
In March, Meghan returned to social media to promote her company, but the business has yet to hit retailers.
"I do think that they're going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them. I'm intimidated just thinking about it," Schofield told GB News.
"A source also told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan are 'pretty tough,'" the commentator added.
There has been speculation that Meghan is waiting for her Netflix series to premiere before formally launching.
"There are rumors that Netflix has said, 'Allow us to manage the retail strategy,' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her. Netflix sees an opportunity there," Schofield noted.
"They are going to release a cooking show where she's going to be handling lots of different products, and maybe they could create affiliate links," she added. "Maybe they could place some of those items on American Riviera Orchard and use that Netflix series to drive traffic to her website."
Television host Eamonn Holmes hinted that Meghan's demeanor as a boss impacted her endeavor.
"To be an influencer, people have got to want to be like you, and they've actually got to like her. Most people have to be liked or admired — she'll have difficulty on both fronts," Holmes said.
"This has been her biggest issue in the last few years, realizing there's been a shift when it comes to their popularity," Schofield chimed in. "Harry and Meghan believed their own hype when they said on that Netflix series that the reason they were ostracized was because they were much more popular than the British royals."
