Meghan Markle's Other Bitter Estrangement War — And Why Her Frozen-Out Former Best Pal Is 'Quaking in Her Boots' Over Duchess' 'Power'

Meghan Markle's estrangement from her former best friend Jessica Mulroney is now as bitter as it is enduring, with sources telling OK! the stylist is "quaking in her boots" over the influence wielded by the duchess. The pair, who were once inseparable in Canada, are said to have drifted apart following a public controversy surrounding Mulroney in 2020, and insiders now say the fallout has left Mulroney cautious about speaking publicly about her former friend. The duchess, 44, forged a fast friendship with Mulroney while filming the hit TV series Suits, and their bond appeared unshakeable for years.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was previously best friends with Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan frequently praised her stylist pal, but cracks emerged when Mulroney became embroiled in a race row. Influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of threatening her career after taking offense at Exeter's posts about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The incident triggered a wave of professional setbacks for Mulroney, who issued a public apology, but the rift reportedly extended into her personal relationship with Meghan. A source close to Mulroney, 42, told us: "Meghan remains extremely influential within the Canadian social and professional networks they once shared. Jessica is careful not to upset that dynamic. She understands just how much sway Meghan has and is mindful that any misstep could have serious consequences." The stylist's reticence is heightened by the fact she has allegedly been offered as much as $1 million for a tell-all memoir detailing her friendship with Meghan – though it's understood she would "never" discuss the duchess publicly and is "absolutely not" considering writing a book.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle met Jessica Mulroney while she was filming 'Suits.'

Another source added: "Jessica is very aware of the influence Meghan continues to hold. It's not only about their former friendship – it touches on professional networks, careers, and reputations. She's holding back, knowing that any action against Meghan could appear spiteful or self-serving." The estrangement between Meghan and Mulroney is one of several personal rifts the ex-royal has endured in recent years. She remains distanced from the royal family – and her hospitalized father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, who is recovering from a leg amputation. A source said: "Meghan has become very protective of her inner circle. Years of public scrutiny and personal betrayals have made her extremely selective about whom she trusts, and Jessica's case shows just how quickly friendships can shift."

Friends have recalled how Mulroney's family was once tightly woven into the fabric of Meghan and Prince Harry's lives. Mulroney's twin sons, John and Brian, were pageboys at the Duke and Duchess' 2018 wedding, while her daughter Ivy served as a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte. A source said about the collapse of the pair's formerly close bond: "Jessica knows all the private details from their past, so to speak. But she has no intention of using that information. The balance of power has changed, and Meghan is now regarded as someone who can make or break reputations. It has made Jessica cautious and far more measured in her actions than before." Last week, Meghan broke her estrangement from her father by sending her sick dad a letter to the hospital where he is recovering from a brutal amputation operation after he issued a plea to the duchess – saying he did not want to die while they hadn't spoken.

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney split from her husband this year.