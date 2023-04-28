Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Sr. Makes 'Deathbed Plea' to 'Lost' Daughter After Falling Out: 'How Can I Fix This?'
Thomas Markle Sr. wants to make things right with Meghan Markle — so much so, the former actress' estranged father recently taped a news special and made a desperate plea to his daughter in hopes of rekindling their relationship.
In a trailer for the interview, which will debut on Sunday, April 30, via Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, Thomas Sr. shared "treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes" of the Duchess to the world.
The father-of-three then made his "deathbed plea" to "the daughter he lost."
"How can I fix this?" Thomas asked.
The 78-year-old, who suffered a severe stroke last year, confessed he is "lucky to be alive."
The Mirror recently reported that "despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned" about her dad's health, and "she wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."
The Duchess of Sussex’s siblings, on the other hand, were not as apologetic as their father.
Half-sister Samantha Markle said the royal "would still be a waitress" if it wasn’t for Thomas Sr. She also claimed Prince Harry and Meghan have a "toxic" relationship, declaring that the couple is "really unhealthy for each other."
Meanwhile, half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. stated of their insistence to connect with her, "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything."
As OK! previously reported, Meghan and her father had a falling out after her wedding because Thomas Sr. was tipping off paparazzi. This behavior continued up until Harry and Meghan’s big day, and the family members have not spoken since.
- Meghan Markle 'Would Be a Waitress if Not for Dad' as Estranged Family Release Bombshell Video
- Samantha Markle Claims Estranged Sister Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a 'Toxic' Relationship: They're 'Unhealthy for Each Other'
- Meghan Markle Signs With WME to Help Her With New Projects as Royal Rift Boils Over
Samantha has also caused trouble for Meghan, filing a defamation lawsuit against the 41-year-old in 2022.
The 58-year-old claimed Meghan spread "malicious lies" about her in the famous Oprah Winfrey interview the Sussexes did in 2021.
The lawsuit claimed the mom-of-two defamed Samantha after saying the siblings were not close and that Samantha was "handsomely paid" to spill Meghan’s secrets to media outlets.
Samantha lost the case last month with the Florida judge citing Meghan’s comments as opinion, and therefore, are "not capable of being proved false."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, the older sister published a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1 in 2021. Meghan address the hurtful title in the Harry & Meghan docuseries.
"I don’t know your name. I don’t know your birthday," she stated. "You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me 'Princess Pushy'?"