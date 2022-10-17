Queen Consort Camilla Displays Family Photos Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle While Posing With Paddington Bear Toys

“🏷️ 🧸Please look after this bear,” captioned the royal family in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 15.

“The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and will shortly find new loving homes with @barnardos_uk children’s services,” the message continued alongside the photo of Camilla, who was seen smiling from ear to ear. “The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best, before they are delivered to their new home.”

After Queen Elizabeth peacefully passed on Thursday, September 8, floods of mourners filled the streets of London to pay respects to the longest-reigning British monarch — and many left toys of the famous fictional bear in her honor.