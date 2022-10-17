Queen Consort Camilla Displays Family Photos Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle While Posing With Paddington Bear Toys
Queen Consort Camilla has taken care of the thousands of Paddington Bear toys left in Queen Elizabeth II’s honor.
King Charles III’s wife proudly posed alongside the sweet stuffed animals as she sat in front of a table of the royal family's framed photos —including ones of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their nephew Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.
“🏷️ 🧸Please look after this bear,” captioned the royal family in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 15.
“The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and will shortly find new loving homes with @barnardos_uk children’s services,” the message continued alongside the photo of Camilla, who was seen smiling from ear to ear. “The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best, before they are delivered to their new home.”
After Queen Elizabeth peacefully passed on Thursday, September 8, floods of mourners filled the streets of London to pay respects to the longest-reigning British monarch — and many left toys of the famous fictional bear in her honor.
"The bears are currently being well looked after at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery located in Hyde Park," the caption continued regarding the Paddington Bear, who developed a symbolic relationship with the Queen ever since a short video of the two aired during a celebration of Her Majesty's 70th anniversary on the throne.
The photograph of Camilla not only paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth but seemingly showed off the royal family's attempts at a strong and united front ever since she passed.
One of the photos on display portrayed Prince William and Kate Middleton holding Louie as a newborn. The Prince and Princess of Wales sat on a bench with the now 4-year-old and their two other children, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, as the rest of their immediate family members stood and smiled around them.
Harry and Meghan's framed photograph comes after Queen Consort Camilla's strong efforts to mend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationships with the rest of the family.
As OK! previously reported, the 75-year-old is "very keen" on the estranged royals attending their father's monumental day on May 6, according to author Katie Nicholl.
"It's going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make," she stated. "In my book, The New Royals, I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."
