Meghan Markle's Brother Commits the 'Ultimate Betrayal' by Posting 'Grotesque' YouTube Video Mocking the Duchess
Thomas Markle Jr. came after Meghan Markle in his latest YouTube video.
In the 87-minute upload, the estranged half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex savagely imitated her in an unsavory manner. The 57-year-old wore a wig and a tiara while stuffing a pillow up his shirt to look like pregnant woman.
“My name’s Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch,” Thomas said in the gross clip. “I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito.”
In response to the post, royal commentator Jennie Bond told Daily Mail on Sunday, April 14, saying, “To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan.”
Jennie also describes Thomas’ behavior as “grotesque.”
While Thomas and his sister have apparently not spoken in over a decade, he has not issue putting her on blast for views.
“If you don’t like it, don’t watch, right? I’m gonna be riding those coattails, baby,” he said in the footage. “Oh, yeah, if it wasn’t for Meghan Markle I don’t know what I’d be doing.”
Shortly after posting the video, Thomas took to his Instagram account where he discussed the reaction to him “trolling Meghan Markle on YouTube.”
“This falls into freedom of speech and the fact that Meghan Markle wants to kick everybody off of YouTube, everybody off of social media because she doesn’t like what they say about her,” Thomas began.
“She creates all this herself. So let me ask you this, if Meghan can go into the royal family and call them racists, and pay the Sussex squad to attack Princes Katherine repeatedly, what the h--- is going on here?” he claimed. “She’s allowed to do this?”
“She’s allowed to be the queen of the Sussex squad and pay these people to troll, harass and send death threats that me and my family have gotten for years?” Thomas alleged.
“She’s complaining about my YouTube channel? My YouTube channel is comedy, parody, not to be taken seriously, for entertainment purposes only, it’s got a disclaimer there. And if you don’t like it you don’t have to watch it, Meghan,” he continued while laughing.
“That is completely two-faced because you’re the only one who’s allowed to have freedom of speech in this world? No! In my opinion you put out a false narrative everywhere. You pay all these people and all these little rag newspapers to say whatever the h--- you want to say,” Thomas ranted.
“It must be nice to have bucketloads of other people’s money to spend like it’s your own,” he shared.