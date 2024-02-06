King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Should 'Not Be a Basis' for Reconciling With Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr. States

Charles' woes came as a surprise to the politician and the public, but Sunak hopes the monarch will be able to come back to his role.

“He’ll be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak said. "So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we can get through this as quickly as possible."

"We don't try to get into the details, but I'm in regular contact with him as I always am and that will absolutely continue," he concluded.