King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Should 'Not Be a Basis' for Reconciling With Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr. States
Prince Harry has been communicating with his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis, and the Duke of Sussex arrived in his home country on Tuesday, February 6.
While Harry extends an olive branch to his dad, Meghan Markle will stay put in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Thomas Markle Jr. claimed now was "not the right time," and Charles' health should "not be a basis" for a reconciliation during a GB News appearance.
OK! previously reported British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak updated BBC Radio 5 Live listeners on Charles' well-being.
“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” he said, adding that he hopes Charles “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”
Charles' woes came as a surprise to the politician and the public, but Sunak hopes the monarch will be able to come back to his role.
“He’ll be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak said. "So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we can get through this as quickly as possible."
"We don't try to get into the details, but I'm in regular contact with him as I always am and that will absolutely continue," he concluded.
Charles initially visited the London Clinic for a corrective operation, and during his time there, doctors detected an abnormality.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," they added. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
As Charles begins a new phase in life, he is grateful for the care he’s received.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement read.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the blurb stated.
Former royal butler Paul Burrell predicted Charles would eventually step down to allow Prince William to take over as king.
"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," he told an outlet, speculating that Charles was just "buying time" before making space for William and Kate Middleton.