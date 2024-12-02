Meghan Markle's Calls to Hollywood 'Power Players' Go Unanswered as the Duchess 'Falls Down the Totem Pole of Importance'

Meghan Markle sent jars of American Riviera Orchard am to various celebrities.

Meghan Markle is rebuilding her image in Hollywood, but months of public scrutiny might have led to industry executives distancing themselves from the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were called a 'Hollywood flop' after Spotify decided to part ways with the couple.

According to editor Tom Sykes, there are "rumors that some power players in Hollywood who were formerly enamored of the couple will no longer take Meghan’s calls personally."

"This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance," NewsNation's entertainment correspondent Paula Froelich told an outlet. "People in L.A. roll their eyes at them."