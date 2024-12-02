Meghan Markle's Calls to Hollywood 'Power Players' Go Unanswered as the Duchess 'Falls Down the Totem Pole of Importance'
Meghan Markle is rebuilding her image in Hollywood, but months of public scrutiny might have led to industry executives distancing themselves from the Duchess of Sussex.
According to editor Tom Sykes, there are "rumors that some power players in Hollywood who were formerly enamored of the couple will no longer take Meghan’s calls personally."
"This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance," NewsNation's entertainment correspondent Paula Froelich told an outlet. "People in L.A. roll their eyes at them."
Despite the whispers of conflict, Meghan continues to use her A-list contacts to promote American Riviera Orchard's unreleased jams. OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex sent her luxury fruit preserves to celebrities, including Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross.
"Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favorite things — and of course, plenty of her jam — to send to the who’s who of Hollywood," a source said when discussing the brand's social media campaign.
"While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side," they added.
Since returning to California, there have been claims of Meghan ditching members of her inner circle, but the source hinted at the mom-of-two tapping back into her network.
"With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity," the source noted. "She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."
As Meghan meets new people, the duchess is simultaneously trying to legally protect her emerging business.
"She's also just taken yet another hit with American Riviera Orchard," columnist Maureen Callahan told GB News. "There's a lifestyle brand called Harry and David that has just filed a patent issue with the U.S. Patent Office."
"They are claiming that her company is a little too close to a product of theirs that is named something like similar but she's all she's got yet another issue getting this thing off the ground," she continued. "How long has it been that she's been trying to lift this thing up? I mean, it's not even going to air on Netflix, her cooking show, until sometime next spring."
Aside from American Riviera Orchard, Meghan and Prince Harry are working on projects for Netflix. In a 2023 red carpet appearance, Meghan gushed over the couple's upcoming projects.
"Things that make people feel...I was gonna say good, but it's more than that. Things that make people feel something, right?" Meghan told Variety at their 2023 Power of Women gala. "And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them. We're just really proud of what we're creating, and my husband is loving it too."
