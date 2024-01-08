'We Don’t Have Her Number': Meghan Markle Isn’t in the 'Insane' 'Suits' Group Chat

“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres said on the red carpet before being asked if Meghan was a part of the chat. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”

Meghan retired from the small screen in 2017 after getting engaged to her now-husband, Prince Harry, but she often gushes about her time on television. During a red carpet appearance in 2023, the mom-of-two talked about the program's resurgence on Netflix.

“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," the children's book author admitted.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting," she noted.