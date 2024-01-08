'We Don’t Have Her Number': Meghan Markle Isn’t in the 'Insane' 'Suits' Group Chat
Meghan Markle might've skipped the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, but the Duchess of Sussex quickly became a trending topic after her Suits costars reunited during the ceremony. The series regulars often defend the American actress, and they attended her 2018 royal wedding, but costar Gina Torres revealed Meghan changed her digits.
“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres said on the red carpet before being asked if Meghan was a part of the chat. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”
Meghan retired from the small screen in 2017 after getting engaged to her now-husband, Prince Harry, but she often gushes about her time on television. During a red carpet appearance in 2023, the mom-of-two talked about the program's resurgence on Netflix.
“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," the children's book author admitted.
“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting," she noted.
While chatting with a reporter, Meghan teased her next Archewell project.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the Northwestern alum said when asked about her goals as a producer.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she continued. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
Aside from the royal's stint on Suits, creator Aaron Korsh is developing a spinoff for NBCUniversal which will be the second expansion of the Suits universe.
OK! previously reported a fashion publication asked fans if they hoped to see Meghan make a cameo, but the outlet received a mixed response on Instagram.
"Yessss!!! Would love to see her return and Gina Torres," one person wrote.
"Definitely Meghan Markle would be the only reason I would watch, I love her," another added.
Some followers were excited about the announcement, while others were annoyed by it.
"Such rubbish news we have such more important issues in the world than this irrelevant human trying to cash out her family values REALLY VOGUE," an outraged subscriber penned.
"Unsubscribing from British Vogue. There are far more concerning news to be investing our attention toward," another said.
Suits lovers continue to wait for Meghan to pick up a script, but the former blogger made it clear that she wasn't interested in returning to her old profession.
"No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," the Duchess of Sussex confessed in an interview.