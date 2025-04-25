Meghan Markle 'Compulsively' Launches New Projects Because She Hasn't 'Felt Successful' Since 'Suits,' Claims Writer: 'She's So Lost'
Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown didn't bite her tongue while addressing all of the surprising decisions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made since leaving the monarchy in 2020.
In a new interview, the journalist criticized the Duchess of Sussex's latest ventures, which includes launching a Netflix show, new podcast and her lifestyle brand all this year.
"She’s back in 2013, doing the Tig. I think Suits and the Tig was the last time she felt successful. It’s all been hellish ever since," Brown noted, referring to the now-defunct lifestyle blog Meghan once ran and the TV show she worked on from 2011 to 2017.
"Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects!" Brown suggested. "She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous."
"I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost," the writer added.
Though With Love, Meghan received negative reviews, Netflix already renewed the series for a second season.
The star's new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," was also ridiculed since her first podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled after just one season.
"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever," the mom-of-two said upon announcing it. "It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?"
One social media user mocked the former actress by writing, "Her confessions — she steals all ideas from others," while another said, "This is hilarious! She hasn't even sold a jar of jam but she does a podcast about what it means to be a businesswoman."
Brown shaded Prince Harry for his ventures as well, which includes his bestselling memoir, Spare.
"Unfortunately, his appetite — their appetite — for money made him make disastrous decisions. The disastrous decision of the book was very hard to return from," she said. "I think the Oprah [Winfrey] interview was the most gratuitously stupid move. There wasn’t any money in it."
The couple also did a 2022 Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, a six-part show where they talked about their issues with the monarchy and their new lives in California.
The pair currently reside in Montecito, Calif., with son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
