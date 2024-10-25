Meghan Markle Convinced Prince Harry She Would 'Make Them Stars' in Hollywood

According to royal commentator Tina Brown, Meghan convinced Harry she was "Hollywood's savvy wheeler-dealer who could make them stars."

Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan was a working actress who grew up in Los Angeles, Calif.

"She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it," Brown claimed. "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."