Meghan Markle Convinced Prince Harry She Would 'Make Them Stars' in Hollywood
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry failed to leave their mark in Hollywood, but the Duke of Sussex might have hoped his wife's past career as an actress would have kept them afloat.
According to royal commentator Tina Brown, Meghan convinced Harry she was "Hollywood's savvy wheeler-dealer who could make them stars."
Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan was a working actress who grew up in Los Angeles, Calif.
"She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it," Brown claimed. "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."
In recent weeks, rumors have circulated of the Sussexes distancing themselves professionally after being branded a "flop" in the industry. OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the next phase of the pair's careers in an interview.
“I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse," American royal commentator Schofield told an outlet.
In 2020, the Sussexes launched their production company, Archewell, but they are now pursuing individual opportunities.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry traveled to New York, London and Lesotho alone, and his trips were seen as an attempt to remind the public of his humanitarian efforts.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal — so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Although Harry is no longer a working royal, he still has patronages unrelated to the monarchy.
"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.
Before being known for revealing royal family secrets, Harry was often celebrated for his time in the armed forces.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths shared in an interview of Harry's recent apearances. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Brown was quoted by GB News.