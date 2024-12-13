ROYALS Meghan Markle's Cooking Series Is Her 'Last Chance' to Make Archewell 'Really Successful' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is developing a cooking show for Netflix after a series of failures in Hollywood.

Prince Harry's latest series, POLO, was ripped apart by critics, and Meghan Markle's upcoming cooking show could be the couple's last opportinity to make it in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2020.

"With Made in Wrexham, you're kind of really gunning for the boys, and they to succeed in this football club, to do well. But with these polo players, it doesn't matter," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. "There's no members of the royal family, not even really Prince Harry," Griffiths added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle began promoting American Riviera Orchard in March, but the brand has yet to hit retailers.

Aside from POLO's low approval rating, organizations like PETA criticized the players' treatment of animals. "One of the guys in the show doesn't even know the names of his horses. If you have four horses you'd learn the names — it's not that hard is it?" Griffiths asked.

Griffiths revealed that Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras "had played a real hand in the show and basically organized a lot of it, seems to do a lot of the hard graft." POLO highlighted Figueras' career but failed to showcase the Sussexes' personal history of playing the sport. "When Netflix gave them this deal, they were hoping for lots of Meghan and Harry content because actually, Meghan and Harry content does very well," Griffiths explained.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's 'POLO' series was branded as boring.

POLO was criticized for its elite nature, and now, the pressure is on Meghan to save the Sussexes' brand. "It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," Griffiths shared.

OK! previously reported Meghan's Netflix show could be a lucrative opportunity for her. “This is a profound change of direction for Meghan — in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet. “If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.

Meghan is pursuing independent endeavors, as she is building American Riviera Orchard while developing her culinary series. "So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure." “I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Marle are developing 'unscripted things' for Netflix.