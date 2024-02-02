Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Bunch of Development' Projects for Netflix After Being Branded a 'Hollywood Flop'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will continue producing content for Netflix despite the rumors that the pair's deal was in jeopardy. In 2023, the Sussexes' partnership with Spotify came to an end, resulting in them being branded as "grifters" and a "Hollywood flop." Still, the streaming giant just announced the pair is working on various projects for the platform, and they are looking forward to the upcoming releases.
“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said in an interview.
The duo signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, and some reports claimed their contract was worth almost $100 million.
“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued. "So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”
Aside from their production company, the spouses are focused on their charitable endeavors and the Archewell Foundation. OK! previously reported the Sussexes celebrated the individuals who helped push for a congressional meeting focused on child safety.
"We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing," the couple said on their Archewell website.
"Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space," they continued.
In 2023, Meghan and Harry traveled to New York for the Archewell Parents' Summit and met with adults who lost their loved ones due to online abuse.
"This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing. The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms," they noted. "As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here.'"
Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have been criticized for their rising political influence, but they made sure to note that their interest isn't rooted in party agendas.
"Today, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a bi-partisan hearing on online child safety in front of a packed room including dozens of parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms," they announced.
"The Archewell Foundation has been working with many of these families to provide a support network for parents dealing with grief or who have children managing serious mental health conditions as a result of their exposure to harmful online content," they concluded.
During their World Mental Health Day event, Meghan was open about her fears as a parent in the modern age.
“A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating,” Meghan said about the event's panelists.
“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” she confessed. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
Bajaria was quoted by The Telegraph.