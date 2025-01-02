Meghan Markle Slammed for Returning to Instagram After 'Complaining' About Social Media for Years: 'Ridiculous'

"They [Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse," royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News.

"They've spent the last few years complaining about social media," he added. "Harry spent a lot of time saying spiteful things, nasty things about Facebook, which is owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram. So I don't quite understand where they're coming from."

"This post is ridiculous. She's had this this dormant Instagram account for two or three years, and there's been hints before that it was going to come out, and do something sensational," he said about her new video post in which she was seen writing "2025" in the sand.