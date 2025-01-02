Meghan Markle's 'Hypocritical' Instagram Return Is 'Another Money-Making Exercise'

Meghan Markle started the new year by returning to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, but the Duchess of Sussex's past criticisms of the platform confused some critics.

"They [ Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse," Rae noted.

"I honestly haven't got a clue what she's doing now. I would have thought we should have had the theme tune from Jaws as she was running down to the water there," former royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News, referring to the video of Meghan being by the ocean.

"They've spent the last few years complaining about social media ," Rae explained. "Harry spent a lot of time saying spiteful things, nasty things about Facebook, which is owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram. So I don't quite understand where they're coming from."

Before marrying Harry, Meghan had a popular Instagram account that amassed millions of followers, but she stepped away from the platform when she joined the royal family. Though the duchess later advocated for safe online use, she painted the digital landscape as harmful.

Meghan's first post of the year was a video of her writing the year "2025" into the sand — but not everyone seemed to "like" the upload.

"This post is ridiculous. She's had this this dormant Instagram account for two or three years, and there's been hints before that it was going to come out, and do something sensational," Rae said, as there have been reports of the former actress securing the handle @meghan since 2023.

"If this is the sensational bit, then I'm not going to be losing any sleep checking Instagram," he added.