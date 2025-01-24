Jennifer Aniston 'Has a Ton of Empathy' for Meghan Markle and 'Thinks the Way She's Been Treated Is Pretty Diabolical': Source
Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, but she’s found a fan in actress Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly has a “ton of empathy” for her.
“Jen knows what it’s like to be in the public eye and under scrutiny,” the source shared, “so she has a ton of empathy for Meghan and thinks the way she’s been treated is pretty diabolical.”
The source went on to share Aniston is impressed with her friend, as she’s “shown such resilience,” and she “admires” the ex-royal staying strong and sticking “to her principles” regardless of the microscope she’s been under.
The pair also share a mutual friend: Friends star Courteney Cox.
“Courteney is friendly with Harry,” the source explained, “so there’s already some common ground. Jen is very selective about who she lets into her circle, so she has taken things quite slowly with Meghan, but the word is she’s ready to fully welcome her in.”
Prior to the pair becoming friendly, there were rumors of issues between them when they worked together on Horrible Bosses. According to fodder, Aniston allegedly “snubbed” Meghan, but the insider confirmed that “is not true.”
“Meghan had such a small part, so they hardly worked together,” the source added to Life and Style, “but it was no reflection on Meghan or how Jen felt about her. Anyone harping on that clearly has no idea how film sets work.”
Although Meghan may be cultivating a positive relationship with Aniston, a rather uncomplimentary dossier came out on January 17. As OK! reported, an unnamed staffer who worked with Meghan claimed she created a “really, really, really awful” and “very painful” work environment, especially if “something went poorly.”
“Because she’s constantly playing checkers — I’m not even going to say chess — but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board,” the source added of her professional behavior. “And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”
The unnamed staffer detailed her bad behavior, which included “talking behind your back” and “gnawing at your sense of self.”
Meghan was also under fire as of late for her response to the Pacific Palisades wildfires. While she showed up with Prince Harry to hand out food and help out, many slammed her for using it as a PR opportunity and to get camera time.