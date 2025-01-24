Jennifer Aniston 'Has a Ton of Empathy' for Meghan Markle and 'Thinks the Way She's Been Treated Is Pretty Diabolical': Source

The pair also share a mutual friend: Friends star Courteney Cox.

“Courteney is friendly with Harry,” the source explained, “so there’s already some common ground. Jen is very selective about who she lets into her circle, so she has taken things quite slowly with Meghan, but the word is she’s ready to fully welcome her in.”

Prior to the pair becoming friendly, there were rumors of issues between them when they worked together on Horrible Bosses. According to fodder, Aniston allegedly “snubbed” Meghan, but the insider confirmed that “is not true.”

“Meghan had such a small part, so they hardly worked together,” the source added to Life and Style, “but it was no reflection on Meghan or how Jen felt about her. Anyone harping on that clearly has no idea how film sets work.”