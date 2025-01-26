Meghan Markle 'Admires' Kourtney Kardashian: 'They're Both These Granola Types That Are Super Devoted Moms'
Hollywood’s newest besties?
According to an insider, Meghan Markle hopes she and husband Prince Harry can befriend Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby, Travis Barker.
“Meghan really admires what Kourtney has done with Poosh, she reads it all the time and loves how unapologetic the whole concept is,” the source spilled, referencing The Kardashians star’s lifestyle blog and brand.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has a lifestyle brand of her own, American Riviera Orchard, though it reportedly hasn’t been as successful as she hoped.
“Sure, people bash on the whacky ideas Kourtney brings up,” the insider noted, “but the truth is these things are on a lot of women’s minds, and things like supplements may not be mainstream, but Meghan believes they work.”
The source noted Meghan feels she and the mother-of-four, 45, are kindred spirits, adding, “In a lot of ways, she and Kourtney are similar, they’re both these granola types that are super devoted moms.”
“They also have some friends in common, including Skye Hoppus who’s married to Mark Hoppus in Blink 182,” the confidante shared, referring to the dummer in Barker's band.
The royal couple — who share kids Archie and Lilibet — have allegedly hatched a plan to get close to the musician and the reality TV star by throwing a dinner party.
“Meghan knows Harry would enjoy meeting Travis and thinks they would all get along well, she thinks it would be fun and that’s something she and Harry are looking to add to their life in the coming year,” the source said.
“It will be easy because Kourtney and Travis have a place close to Montecito and they love it there. Meghan’s plan is to invite them over for dinner at the house, she wants to cook for them and have a nice little dinner party, she may even invite Skye and Mark to break the ice,” they continued.
As OK! previously reported, while Meghan tries to get closer to Kardashian, she already has a friend in powerful comedian Mindy Kaling.
While at the 2025 Golden Globes, the comedic actress gushed over her appearance on With Love, Meghan, the Suits alum’s new cooking show.
“I had had my baby, and I think I was, like, two months postpartum. And she texted me and was like, ‘Do you want to be in my show?’" Kaling said about when Meghan reached out.
"And when you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is gonna be good," she stated. "And so, it's just nice to have someone else be cooking for me. And I was like, 'I'll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden.' And that's what we did."
In Touch reported on Meghan's hope to become friends with Kardashian.