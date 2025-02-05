or
Meghan Markle Earns Mixed Reactions From Fans and Haters After Revealing How She Helped a 15-Year-Old Girl Affected by the L.A. County Wildfires

Meghan Markle helped a 15-year-old get a Billie Eilish shirt.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle took to Instagram to encourage others to "keep supporting those affected" by the deadly Southern California wildfires as she shared her own story of how she tried to bring comfort to a 15-year-old girl who had lost so much.

"I was just told that something arrived that I had been waiting for. Oh my God," the Duchess of Sussex said in the video posted on Tuesday, February 4. "About two or three weeks ago, when my husband and I were in Altadena, we went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes."

She explained she met a 15-year-old girl whose mother told her she lost her prized Billie Eilish t-shirt in the fires.

Meghan Markle met the 15-year-old and her mom in Altadena, Calif., after the wildfires.

"So I said, ‘Well I don't know Billie Eilish, but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt,’" she continued. "I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note and I was like, please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking."

Markle then moved the camera to reveal a bunch of signed merchandise from the "Bury a Friend" artist.

"Huge thank you, Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her, and honestly to Adam Levine and Behati [Prinsloo], you guys helped get this over the line to everyone who's showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what's happened in California," Markle continued. "Just thank you so much. I'm going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys."

Meghan Markle revealed the load of Billie Eilish merch she was sent.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans praised Markle for the sweet gesture, while critics suggested the Suits actress was bragging about her good deed.

One hater wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Just do it in private ffs," and another person called the story "cringe."

A third user said, "Had Meghan Markle been an ordinary, working class community worker, this wldve [sic] been an achievement. How is this news when one public figure gets another to send a signed t-shirt & then gets the story publicized?"

Fans praised Meghan Markle for her kindness, while haters suggested she should have kept the story private.

However, fans were all about Markle's compassionate spirit. One gushed, "Meghan's little acts of kindness!" and another added, "Love love love this!!!!"

A third person chimed in, "So amazing of Billie Eilish to come through. And how nice of Meghan to make this happen. Good humans," and a fourth person replied, "This is helping people. A shirt is a shirt to others, but it is someone else's whole world world. Meghan and [Prince] Harry really understand the assignment."

