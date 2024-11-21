Meghan Markle's Decision to Quit Acting and Marry Prince Harry Was 'Bold,' 'Suits' Director Reveals
Meghan Markle retired from acting in 2017 to marry Prince Harry, which surprised Suits director Tim Matheson.
"It was odd because she was engaged to somebody else [when I met her]," Matheson told an outlet. "My first thought, being an actor, was, ‘She’s going to quit acting.'"
"It was a bold move on her part, especially marrying into the royal family. I just thought, ‘That’s a miniseries.’ I mean, come on," he added.
Matheson was able to direct the Duchess of Sussex for an episode of the legal drama and spoke highly of their time working together.
"She was quite beautiful and a good actor," he shared. "As a director, you come in and have this cast of characters."
"There were six or seven of them. I remember we all went out to an early dinner once, so I got to know them a little bit off of the set," he noted. "She was just lovely. The entire cast was wonderful, but especially her, there was just something about her. There was a sparkle, a little sparkle in her eye."
In 2021, Meghan was honest about how drastically her life changed when she married Harry.
"I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in 2021. "I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side."
Despite Meghan moving back to California in 2020, the duchess doesn't intend to make a return to the small screen.
"No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," the mom-of-two told an outlet.
OK! previously reported psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig thinks Meghan wants to benefit from her royal title in the states.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," Ludwig shared. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig explained of her recent red carpet appearance at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on October 5. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
While on the red carpet, Meghan dazzled and her mannerisms paralleled her time on Suits.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
Matheson spoke to Fox News Digital.