Meghan Markle's Decision to Quit Acting and Marry Prince Harry Was 'Bold,' 'Suits' Director Reveals

Matheson was able to direct the Duchess of Sussex for an episode of the legal drama and spoke highly of their time working together.

"She was quite beautiful and a good actor," he shared. "As a director, you come in and have this cast of characters."

"There were six or seven of them. I remember we all went out to an early dinner once, so I got to know them a little bit off of the set," he noted. "She was just lovely. The entire cast was wonderful, but especially her, there was just something about her. There was a sparkle, a little sparkle in her eye."