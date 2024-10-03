Patrick J. Adams Reveals He and Meghan Markle Worked on a 'Terrible Pilot' Before 'Suits'

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast," Patrick J. Adams opened up about the audition process that brought Meghan Markle into the Suits family.

The actor revealed that he and Markle had crossed paths before their successful collaboration, having worked together on a "terrible, terrible pilot."

“There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in the pilot of that particular pilot too. And then we never saw each other again . The pilot failed. It was terrible and went away,” he explained.

Patrick J. Adams felt an instant connection after seeing Meghan Markle on the set of 'Suits.'

Their reunion, which came when they were both cast in Suits, led to them instantly connecting during the audition process. “She was right there and she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my God! So good to see you!’” he recalled.

“I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” he mentioned. “ It was just clear that we had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."

Adams also shared how confident he was at that time in Meghan’s ability to perform as Rachel Zane.

“[I]t was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was going to get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else,” he noted.