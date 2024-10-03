Patrick J. Adams Reveals He and Meghan Markle Worked on a 'Terrible Pilot' Before 'Suits'
In a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast," Patrick J. Adams opened up about the audition process that brought Meghan Markle into the Suits family.
The actor revealed that he and Markle had crossed paths before their successful collaboration, having worked together on a "terrible, terrible pilot."
“There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in the pilot of that particular pilot too. And then we never saw each other again. The pilot failed. It was terrible and went away,” he explained.
Their reunion, which came when they were both cast in Suits, led to them instantly connecting during the audition process. “She was right there and she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my God! So good to see you!’” he recalled.
“I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” he mentioned. “It was just clear that we had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."
Adams also shared how confident he was at that time in Meghan’s ability to perform as Rachel Zane.
“[I]t was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was going to get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else,” he noted.
Co-host Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, described Meghan's audition piece as “a bear of an audition scene."
“[A] big one. And she crushed it,” Adams chimed in. “She crushed it, and she crushes it in the show.”
However, Meghan's reaction was quite different.
According to royal biographer Andrew Morton in Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy, the Duchess of Sussex was in tears when she called her agent afterward, convinced she had failed.
“She told him she couldn’t wrap her head around the lines. It was a mouthful — the worst audition of her life,” Morton revealed.
Premiering in 2011, the series centers on their legal wins while concealing Mike Ross’ — played by Adams — lack of a law degree. Markle acted alongside Adams and Gabriel Macht, who played sharp-witted lawyer Harvey Specter.
The show also featured Rick Hoffman, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer and Amanda Schull.
In January, the Suits cast reunited at the Golden Globes awards ceremony, but Meghan was noticeably absent.
Costar Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, commented on the cast's tight bond. “Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," she revealed, noting they “don’t have Markle’s number.”