Meghan Markle 'Burst Into a Flood of Tears' After Prince William Failed to Shut Down Bullying Allegations

When the Sussexes left the U.K., rumors spread about their reasoning, but the duo felt unprotected by the institution's approach to the public fodder.

"And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family," the Duke of Sussex continued. "I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that."

"And I rang [Meghan] and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he admitted.