Prince Harry 'Feels Guilty' About Meghan Markle 'Giving Up on Her Dream Life' to Marry Him

Meghan Markle 's world transformed when her romance with Prince Harry went public, but does the Duchess of Sussex miss her years as a working actress?

"Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life, and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him, so he will support her no matter what," an insider told an outlet.

"Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress," the source added. "While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back."