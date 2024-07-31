OK Magazine
Prince Harry 'Feels Guilty' About Meghan Markle 'Giving Up on Her Dream Life' to Marry Him

prince harry feels guilty meghan markle gave up dream life
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle retired from acting in 2017 to prioritize being a working royal.

Jul. 31 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's world transformed when her romance with Prince Harry went public, but does the Duchess of Sussex miss her years as a working actress?

prince harry feels guilty meghan markle gave up dream life
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is best known for her role on 'Suits' before she married Prince Harry.

"Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life, and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him, so he will support her no matter what," an insider told an outlet.

"Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress," the source added. "While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back."

prince harry feels guilty meghan markle gave up dream life
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building a life for themselves in the U.S.

Meghan retired from the small screen in 2017 to focus on being a duchess but returned to Tinsletown as a producer when she stepped down from her senior-level position.

"She has quite a few work commitments coming up but this is just the beginning of Meghan's big comeback and she'll be doing things on her terms," a source explained.

"She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her — she'd get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers but there was so much less scrutiny and attention and there was no pressure on her," the source noted.

prince harry feels guilty meghan markle gave up dream life
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Prince Harry
Rumors continue to swirl about the Sussexes' lives in California, but the duo admitted they're enjoying their new normal. OK! previously reported the duo opened up about life on the West Coast while traveling around Nigeria.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

prince harry feels guilty meghan markle gave up dream life
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle an Prince Harry wed in 2018.

Although Meghan hasn't read lines in recent years, she is building the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which some experts think will be reminiscent of her defunct blog, The Tig.

"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.

Sources spoke to OK! U.K.

